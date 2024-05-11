Horse Racing Tips

Newcastle Racing Tips: Land a punt

Newcastle racing
Newcastle stages an eight-race card on Sunday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Sunday.

  • A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 15:42 - Jungle Land

Jungle Land couldn't justify favouritism at Ayr on debut but he still showed plenty to finish a clear second and is fancied to go one better.

Trained by Karl Burke who always does well with his juveniles, Jungle Land is a half-brother to three winners, including the smart 6f/7f winner Fresh and 5.7f/6f winner Temple Bruer, and is out of Kendal Mint who was a two-year-old 6f winner; he can follow in their footsteps.

Newcastle Next Best - 17:27 - Monsieur Melee

The unexposed Monsieur Melee showed plenty to be positive about at Sandown last time, having been slowly away before having to wait to make a challenge, and Jedd O'Keeffe's gelding is fancied to get off the mark at the chief expense of the hat-trick seeking Rocket Warrior.

The handicapper may have been a bit preemptive in allotting Monsieur Melee a 2 lb ease in the weights for that effort and he is fancied to break his maiden tag on his all-weather debut.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

