Newcastle Racing Tips: Land a punt
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Sunday.
A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Newcastle Nap - 15:42 - Jungle Land
Jungle Land (Ire)
- J: Daniel Tudhope
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 2
Jungle Land couldn't justify favouritism at Ayr on debut but he still showed plenty to finish a clear second and is fancied to go one better.
Trained by Karl Burke who always does well with his juveniles, Jungle Land is a half-brother to three winners, including the smart 6f/7f winner Fresh and 5.7f/6f winner Temple Bruer, and is out of Kendal Mint who was a two-year-old 6f winner; he can follow in their footsteps.
Newcastle Next Best - 17:27 - Monsieur Melee
Monsieur Melee
- J: David Egan
- T: Jedd O'Keeffe
- F: 6534-5
The unexposed Monsieur Melee showed plenty to be positive about at Sandown last time, having been slowly away before having to wait to make a challenge, and Jedd O'Keeffe's gelding is fancied to get off the mark at the chief expense of the hat-trick seeking Rocket Warrior.
The handicapper may have been a bit preemptive in allotting Monsieur Melee a 2 lb ease in the weights for that effort and he is fancied to break his maiden tag on his all-weather debut.
