Cheltenham Free Bets

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newcastle Racing Tips: Kaahira allotted a lenient mark

Newcastle
There is all-weather racing at Newcastle on Thursday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Thursday.

"She is up against more exposed types now and it will be disappointing if she doesn't go very close..."

NAP: Kaahira can improve further now handicapping

Kaahira - 20:30 Newcastle

Kaahira is from a smart all-weather family and was sent off favourite for her belated debut at Chelmsford in January. She looked very green and ultimately didn't show much, and failed to progress from that experience on her second start at Wolverhampton.

Still, that run wasn't without promise, and she took a step forward when runner-up to a useful three-year-old of William Haggas' at Southwell last month. Kaahira pulled clear of the remainder on that occasion and was far from knocked about, so there is reason to think she can progress again now handicapping, especially from a lenient mark of 75. She is up against more exposed types now and it will be disappointing if she doesn't go very close.

NEXT BEST: Amasova arrives in form

Amasova - 19:30 Newcastle

Amasova was competitive from higher marks upon joining these connections last year, and deservedly opened her account at Wolverhampton last month, not going with much fluency but on top at the right time.

She was awkward leaving the stalls at Chelmsford last time, but still ran to a similar level in defeat, leaving the impression she has more races in her from this mark. The switch back to Newcastle, which has a stiff finish, should be perfect for her and she has to be of interest with Kieran O'Neill, who was on board for her victory, back in the saddle.

EACH-WAY: Mostallim can bounce back

Mostallim - 18:30 Newcastle

Mostallim hasn't won since last summer, but he is generally consistent, and can be excused his latest below-par effort at Southwell where he raced wide and did too much too soon.

He was well backed on his previous start and was beaten only by one who returned to form from a falling mark. The drop back to six furlongs should suit and, on the pick of his form, he should be very competitive here, while promising apprentice Frederick Larson taking back over in the saddle is no negative.

GET £10 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!

This is the last week to qualify for our Grow Your Cheltenham Roar offer. Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Money will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Kaahira @ 2.89/5 in the 20:30 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Amasova @ 5.04/1 in the 19:30 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Mostallim @ 8.07/1 in the 18:30 Newcastle

Newcastle 10th Mar (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 10 March, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Desert Lime
Ginato
Merry Secret
Tathmeen
Tellem Nowt
Mostallim
Bakr
Oriental Lilly
Blackjack
Katheefa
Dabirstar
Praise Of Shadows
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 10th Mar (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 10 March, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blackcurrent
Joshua R
Tanasoq
Amasova
Porfin
Ubahha
The Gloaming
Impressor
Kingston Star
Moonraker
Marselan
Mokaman
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 10th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 10 March, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kaahira
Dogged
Saisons Dor
Dandys Gold
Carnival Zain
Athollblair Boy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips