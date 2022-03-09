Newcastle Racing Tips: Kaahira allotted a lenient mark

NAP: Kaahira can improve further now handicapping

Kaahira - 20:30 Newcastle

Kaahira is from a smart all-weather family and was sent off favourite for her belated debut at Chelmsford in January. She looked very green and ultimately didn't show much, and failed to progress from that experience on her second start at Wolverhampton.

Still, that run wasn't without promise, and she took a step forward when runner-up to a useful three-year-old of William Haggas' at Southwell last month. Kaahira pulled clear of the remainder on that occasion and was far from knocked about, so there is reason to think she can progress again now handicapping, especially from a lenient mark of 75. She is up against more exposed types now and it will be disappointing if she doesn't go very close.

No. 2 (1) Kaahira SBK 7/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Amasova arrives in form

Amasova - 19:30 Newcastle

Amasova was competitive from higher marks upon joining these connections last year, and deservedly opened her account at Wolverhampton last month, not going with much fluency but on top at the right time.

She was awkward leaving the stalls at Chelmsford last time, but still ran to a similar level in defeat, leaving the impression she has more races in her from this mark. The switch back to Newcastle, which has a stiff finish, should be perfect for her and she has to be of interest with Kieran O'Neill, who was on board for her victory, back in the saddle.

No. 6 (6) Amasova SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 58

EACH-WAY: Mostallim can bounce back

Mostallim - 18:30 Newcastle

Mostallim hasn't won since last summer, but he is generally consistent, and can be excused his latest below-par effort at Southwell where he raced wide and did too much too soon.

He was well backed on his previous start and was beaten only by one who returned to form from a falling mark. The drop back to six furlongs should suit and, on the pick of his form, he should be very competitive here, while promising apprentice Frederick Larson taking back over in the saddle is no negative.