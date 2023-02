NAP

End Zone - 19:10 Newcastle

End Zone has dropped in the weights and he signalled that he is ready to take advantage when runner-up over course and distance last week, looking unlucky not to win after being short of room over a furlong out. End Zone charged home after being switched and he did well to get to within three-quarters of a length of the winner who had secured first run. He is able to run off the same mark here and can bounce back to winning ways.

No. 6 (1) End Zone SBK 4/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST

Master of Combat - 16:40 Newcastle

Master of Combat was only beaten on the bob at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start and he shaped well again when third back at the same venue last time, coming from further back than the pair who beat him in a race run at just a fair tempo. The way Master of Combat kept on in that nine-and-a-half-furlong handicap last time suggests he might appreciate this slightly longer trip, and he could still have a bit more to offer.

No. 1 (1) Master Of Combat (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Kevin Frost

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 77

EACH-WAY

Pay For Adaay - 18:40 Newcastle

Pay For Adaay was held back by inexperience when fifth at Windsor on debut but he showed something to work with and built on that promise to get off the mark in a six-furlong novice here in November. Pay For Adaay unsuited his rider on the way to the post but those antics didn't stop him from registering a ready success, and he took another step forward to follow up at Southwell last time, showing bags of speed on his first start at five furlongs. He is still unexposed and goes handicapping from a potentially lenient mark, so ought to launch a bold bid.