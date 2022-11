NAP

Idoapologise - 4.15 Newcastle

Idoapologise is going through a good spell at present, returning to form when well backed to take advantage of a reduced mark at Wolverhampton last month and shaping better than the bare result over six furlongs at this course next time, ridden more patiently but unable to get a run until it was too late.

He confirmed himself still in top form when quickly resuming winning ways under this rider in an apprentices' handicap over this trip at Lingfield last week, having to come wide entering the straight but finding plenty for pressure and he was well on top at the line. Idoapologise is able to race from the same mark now but his valuable claimer is now able to claim his 5 lb, so he must go close with a clear run.

No. 5 (13) Idoapologise SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 62

NEXT BEST

Pocket The Packet - 14:30 Newcastle

Pocket The Packet failed to beat a rival in his first three starts, but he was much stronger in the market, and duly showed improved form when opening his account on handicap debut over course and distance last month.

That was also his first run since undergoing a gelding operation and it had clearly done the trick as he dug deep all the way to the line to fend off the reopposing Revolucion, who also showed improved form. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks fair enough given the timefigure adds extra substance to the form and he should have more to offer for a bang in-form yard, for all stall 1 isn't ideal.

No. 8 (1) Pocket The Packet (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 50

EACH WAY

Sugar Baby - 18:15 Newcastle

Sugar Baby won back-to-back handicaps on turf at Thirsk and Musselburgh in the summer and he has held his form well since, finishing placed on his next two starts before attracting sustained support over course and distance last month.

That race didn't go to plan, however, his rider losing his irons following a tardy start which ultimately ended his race. He was pulled up in the final furlong but he may be worth another chance given the support that came for him that day. This is competitive but his record before his profile before his mishap last time was a positive one.