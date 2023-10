A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 19:30 - Back Rodborough

No. 8 (5) Rodborough SBK 11/4 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Alan Brown

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 68

Rodborough showed much-improved form after being fitted with cheekpieces to register back-to-back wins at Southwell in August, first getting off the mark by two and a half lengths and then defying a penalty to follow up eight days later. She set a strong early tempo on the last occasion and still had enough in reserve to battle back when challenged in the final furlong, ultimately getting the verdict by half a length. This demands more up another 5 lb, but Rodborough is clearly going the right way and looks capable of completing the hat-trick.

Newcastle Next Best - 20:00 - Back Karmology

No. 3 (3) Karmology SBK 11/8 EXC 2.36 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Karmology looked in need of the experience on her debut at Ripon last month, but she still had enough natural ability to make a winning start, picking up well close home to land the spoils by a length. That form is superior to anything today's rivals have achieved, so much so that she tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings despite having a penalty to carry. Sure to improve for that debut experience, Karmology is fancied to prove herself a useful filly by making it two from two.

Newcastle Each-Way - 17:00 - Back Verona Star

No. 9 (12) Verona Star (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Taylor Fisher

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

Verona Star returned to form following a string of below-par efforts when finishing third over this course and distance last time, holding every chance entering the final furlong before his effort flattened out. Still beaten only two and a half lengths, pulling over three lengths clear of the rest, Verona Star is worth a chance to build on that run from an unchanged mark for Archie Watson, who has an excellent 23% strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2019 season.