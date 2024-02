A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 18:05 - Back Harvanna

No. 1 (6) Harvanna SBK 11/10 EXC 2.08 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Harvanna left her debut form well behind when opening her account over five furlongs at York last season and she progressed again to defy a penalty at Yarmouth over the same trip on her next start.

She was easy enough to back on her return from six months off at Kempton early last month, but she shaped particularly well on what was her handicap debut, moving smoothly into contention before a combination of the longer trip and an absence seemingly began to tell.

That was a stronger handicap than she contests here and there is plenty to like about her chances now racing from a 1 lb lower mark, returned to five furlongs and with that effort under her belt.

Newcastle Next Best - 18:35 - Back Solar Bentley

No. 5 (2) Solar Bentley (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 56

Solar Bentley showed promise on his first three starts in minor company and also shaped better than the bare result on his recent handicap debut over seven furlongs at this course 12 days ago.

He was bumped at the start and raced off the pace as a result, struggling with the tempo around halfway but he made good inroads in the closing stages without being knocked about.

Solar Bentley has plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so he should relish this step up to a mile now - he will stay even further - and the feeling is he can prove himself on a good mark now.