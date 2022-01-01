To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle Racing Tips: Good Effort can dominate at Gosforth Park

Racing at Newcastle
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Sunday's card at Newcastle

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Sunday.

"A narrow winner of this race back in 2020, Good Effort is fancied to give weight and a beating to his four rivals here to regain his crown."

NAP: Effort likely to be far too Good

Good Effort - 13:30 Newcastle

Good Effort ran out an impressive winner when last seen at Lingfield in November, forging clear in the straight to land the spoils by over two lengths (had plenty in hand). That was the seventh success of his career on the all-weather and he is clearly a smart sprinter when getting his conditions. A narrow winner of this race back in 2020, Good Effort is fancied to give weight and a beating to his four rivals here to regain his crown.

NEXT BEST: Phoenix can Star in sprint handicap

Phoenix Star - 12:25 Newcastle

Phoenix Star returned to form when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell last time, making good late headway to pass the post less than a length behind The Bell Conductor. That rival gave the form a boost when following up on his next start at the same course and Phoenix Star is only 1 lb higher in the weights here than he was at Southwell. A previous course-and-distance winner, he looks sure to give another good account.

EACH-WAY: Rainbow's Gift an interesting runner

Rainbow's Gift - 11:55 Newcastle

Rainbow's Gift is proving quite expensive to follow, but he doesn't need to do much more to win a race. He again ran creditably after four months off and wind surgery when third on his latest outing at Southwell, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than four lengths. He has been dropped slightly in the weights since then and it will be no surprise if he emerges as the chief threat to Resumption, a worthy favourite for William Haggas.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Good Effort @ 2.111/10 in the 13:30 Newcastle
NEXT BEST - Back Phoenix Star @ 2.8615/8 in the 12:25 Newcastle
EACH-WAY - Back Rainbow's Gift @ 6.05/1 in the 11:55 Newcastle

Newcastle 2nd Jan (1m4f Hcap)

Sunday 2 January, 11.55am

Newcastle 2nd Jan (5f Hcap)

Sunday 2 January, 12.25pm

Newcastle 2nd Jan (5f Cond Stks)

Sunday 2 January, 1.30pm

