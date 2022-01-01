- Trainer: Ismail Mohammed
Newcastle Racing Tips: Good Effort can dominate at Gosforth Park
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Sunday.
"A narrow winner of this race back in 2020, Good Effort is fancied to give weight and a beating to his four rivals here to regain his crown."
NAP: Effort likely to be far too Good
Good Effort ran out an impressive winner when last seen at Lingfield in November, forging clear in the straight to land the spoils by over two lengths (had plenty in hand). That was the seventh success of his career on the all-weather and he is clearly a smart sprinter when getting his conditions. A narrow winner of this race back in 2020, Good Effort is fancied to give weight and a beating to his four rivals here to regain his crown.
NEXT BEST: Phoenix can Star in sprint handicap
Phoenix Star - 12:25 Newcastle
Phoenix Star returned to form when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell last time, making good late headway to pass the post less than a length behind The Bell Conductor. That rival gave the form a boost when following up on his next start at the same course and Phoenix Star is only 1 lb higher in the weights here than he was at Southwell. A previous course-and-distance winner, he looks sure to give another good account.
EACH-WAY: Rainbow's Gift an interesting runner
Rainbow's Gift - 11:55 Newcastle
Rainbow's Gift is proving quite expensive to follow, but he doesn't need to do much more to win a race. He again ran creditably after four months off and wind surgery when third on his latest outing at Southwell, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than four lengths. He has been dropped slightly in the weights since then and it will be no surprise if he emerges as the chief threat to Resumption, a worthy favourite for William Haggas.
