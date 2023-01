NAP

Going Underground - 12:50 Newcastle

Going Underground confirmed previous promise to belatedly open his account over course and distance in October and he really should have followed up under a penalty 11 days later but the gaps didn't open at a crucial stage.

He once again shaped much better than the bare result back at Newcastle when last seen in Newcastle, his rider keen to keep him under wraps for as long as possible, but he was given too much to do and was unable to reel in the front two. Going Underground travelled like a horse on great terms with himself, though, and is well worth another chance to get his head back in front from the same mark.

No. 7 (2) Going Underground SBK 15/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Wilf Storey

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 54

NEXT BEST

Billian - 15:20 Newcastle

Billian hasn't got a great strike rate - just one win from 25 starts - but he left the impression he may be ready to strike when a staying-on fourth at Wolverhampton last time and he is fairly treated on the pick of his efforts.

He sported first-time cheekpieces on that occasion, but was left poorly placed in a race which wasn't run at a great tempo, last of all turning into the straight and having to make his challenge wide down the outside. The return to this stiffer track will play to his strengths and he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.

No. 6 (2) Billian (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 51

EACH WAY

Hardy - 13:50 Newcastle

Hardy wasn't at his best at Southwell last time but he generally goes well at this track so he may be worth chancing to bounce back to form.

He comes out well at the weights on these terms and the manner of his latest success which came over course and distance four starts back will be good enough to see him get his head back in front. Hardy is well drawn and this race should be run to suit, so he is fairly priced in a race where plenty have something to prove.