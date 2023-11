A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 15:15- Back Gisburn

No. 4 (2) Gisburn (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 91

Gisburn hasn't been overly raced this season, and he showed the benefit of a gelding operation and a drop in grade when ending a losing run stretching back two years at Goodwood last month.

He found plenty on that occasion to beat the reopposing Monsieur Kodi, a good yardstick who had his ideal conditions, and he lost little in defeat when runner-up to a progressive rival at Kempton 10 days ago.

This track should suit him better and he can prove a handicap mark of 91 still lenient.

Newcastle Next Best - 12:50 - Back Bulmer Bank

No. 10 (5) Bulmer Bank SBK 13/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 68

Bulmer Bank was a relatively cheap purchase but he has shown a fair level of ability in four starts so far, and he was well supported for a competitive nursery at York on his most recent start in September.

He shaped much better than the bare result, too, having plenty of work to do trying to come from last position in a falsely-run race and unable to threaten.

This is a weaker race and he is 2 lb lower, so he is afforded another chance to prove himself well handicapped.

Newcastle Each Way - 15:45 - Back Onesmoothoperator

No. 12 (13) Onesmoothoperator (Usa) SBK 22/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 89

An open renewal of the November Handicap and Onesmoothoperator has a better chance than his odds suggest.

Admittedly, he isn't a frequent winner, and his losing run is mounting up, but he does generally go well at this venue, and he left the impression he is still in good form over course and distance last time.

There is some pace in this on paper, though the faster they go the better for Onesmoothoperator, and he makes plenty of each-way appeal at the prices.