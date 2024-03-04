Newcastle Racing Tips: Geordies Dream has some strong form

A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 15:50 - Back Geordies Dream

No. 2 Geordies Dream SBK 13/8 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Pauline Robson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 96

Geordies Dream proved he retained plenty of ability after a 19-month absence when he finished third on his handicap debut at Hexham in November.

That form worked out well and he again shaped with promise when runner-up to a progressive type - who has since finished third in the Morebattle Hurdle - at Carlisle last month.

Geordies Dream was no match for the winner in the closing stages that day, but he beat the remainder comfortably, and he must go well again from the same mark with Brian Hughes retaining the ride.

Newcastle Next Best - 14:20 - Back Twoshotsoftequila

No. 3 Twoshotsoftequila (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 127

Only three runners in this handicap chase and it looks a good opportunity for Twoshotsoftequila to follow up his Catterick success under a penalty.

He goes well at that track and built on previous promise to resume winning ways, jumping better than on his previous outing and quickening clear in good style on the run-in.

Twoshotsoftequila beat his main market rival with plenty to spare that day and will be hard to stop if in the same form.