Newcastle Racing Tips: Geordies Dream has some strong form

Newcastle
There is a six-race card at Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

  • A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Newcastle Nap - 15:50 - Back Geordies Dream

    Geordies Dream proved he retained plenty of ability after a 19-month absence when he finished third on his handicap debut at Hexham in November.

    That form worked out well and he again shaped with promise when runner-up to a progressive type - who has since finished third in the Morebattle Hurdle - at Carlisle last month.

    Geordies Dream was no match for the winner in the closing stages that day, but he beat the remainder comfortably, and he must go well again from the same mark with Brian Hughes retaining the ride.

    Back Geordies Dream @ 6/42.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

    Newcastle Next Best - 14:20 - Back Twoshotsoftequila

    Only three runners in this handicap chase and it looks a good opportunity for Twoshotsoftequila to follow up his Catterick success under a penalty.

    He goes well at that track and built on previous promise to resume winning ways, jumping better than on his previous outing and quickening clear in good style on the run-in.

    Twoshotsoftequila beat his main market rival with plenty to spare that day and will be hard to stop if in the same form.

    Back Twoshotsoftequila @ 10/111.91 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

