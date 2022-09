NAP: Fresh Hope can continue fine season

Fresh Hope - 19:15 Newcastle

Fresh Hope is enjoying an excellent season, recording her third win of the year over this course and distance three weeks ago while leaving the impression she has even more to offer.

She deserves extra credit for coming from last to first in a steadily-run race on that occasion, too, only edging ahead by a neck but arguably having a bit more in hand than that margin suggests. The handicapper has raised her 3 lb for that success, but she is a filly who only just does enough, and is well suited to this track and these big field handicaps. Excellent chance.

No. 7 (3) Fresh Hope SBK 11/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Never Just A Dream potentially well treated

Never Just A Dream - 19:45 Newcastle

Never Just A Dream is seemingly held in some regard, backed into favouritism for his debut in a valuable maiden at Ascot in July, but proved too headstrong for his own good on that occasion.

He clearly had learnt plenty for that initial experience, though, and he duly showed improved form to open his account at Wolverhampton next time, given a positive ride and finding plenty for pressure in the closing stages. Never Just A Dream was flying too high in the Gimcrack Stakes last time but, based on his Wolverhampton win, where he recorded a very good timefigure, he is potentially well treated now sent handicapping, while the return to tapeta is also a plus.

No. 1 (12) Never Just A Dream (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Ismail Mohammed

Jockey: Cameron Noble

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY: Honky Tonk Man looks solid

Honky Tonk Man - 20:15 Newcastle

Honky Tonk Man was a winner over seven furlongs at this course last season and has run some solid races in defeat on the all-weather this time round, too.

He arguably proved better than ever when fourth to Fresh Hope three weeks ago, racing freely in a prominent position and keeping on well once passed inside the final furlong. Given the exuberance in which he travels, the move back to six furlongs is a positive move and he has landed a high draw which can be an advantage on the straight course. He seems sure to launch another bold bid.