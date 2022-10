NAP

Exquisitely - 19:05 Newcastle

This looks a match between Exquisitely and Sporting Hero, and the former gets the vote in receipt of 12lb from her rival. She was off the track for four months after her debut run at Catterick and left that form well behind when third behind Simple Man at Nottingham. She looked a future winner there; the Karl Burke team continue to go well and recent Lingfield winner Sporting Hero might struggle to concede the weight to his main market rival.

No. 7 (6) Exquisitely SBK 2/1 EXC 2.9 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Floating Rock - 17:02 Newcastle

He's better known for his jumping exploits of late but Floating Rock showed enough at Ayr a fortnight ago to suggest a race of this nature can fall his way on the level. The seven-year-old stayed on to finish fourth behind Aighear at the Scottish track and has been eased 1lb, allowing him to drop into this 0-60 from his ceiling rating.

No. 3 (5) Floating Rock (Ger) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Jack Garritty

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 60

EACH-WAY

Star Shield - 18:35 Newcastle

He won over course-and-distance back in January and now finds himself 7lb lower so Star Shield appeals as one who can go well at a price in this competitive handicap. David O'Meara's charge heads here off the back of a good run at Redcar, when beaten only a length into fifth by Belhaven, and Mark Winn takes a valuable 5lb off.