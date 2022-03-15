- Trainer: Marco Botti
- Jockey: Daniel Muscutt
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 72
Newcastle Racing Tips: El Bello has a big chance
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Wednesday.
NAP: Say hello to El Bello
El Bello showed improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton last month, only winning by a neck but looking value for extra given how things developed. That race was run at just a modest pace and El Bello was forced to deliver his challenge from further back than ideal, doing well under the circumstances to edge his way to the front close home. The runner-up gave that form a boost when going one better on his next start and El Bello is only 1 lb higher in the weights here than he was last time, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating with further progress not out of the question.
NEXT BEST: Pallas Dancer is a solid pick
Pallas Dancer - 17:45 Newcastle
Pallas Dancer ran a huge race after three months off when filling the runner-up spot at this course last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a neck after briefly holding the lead around two furlongs out. The drop back in trip here won't be an issue and neither will a 1 lb rise in the weights. Crucially, Pallas Dancer is also fitted with cheekpieces again today, the headgear he wore when winning his final two starts of 2021.
EACH-WAY: Red Allure worth a second look
Red Allure is on a losing run stretching back to February 2021, but she has been performing consistently on the all-weather this winter, producing one of her better efforts when beaten just a neck over this course and distance in November. She has been dropped slightly in the weights since then, so there is little doubt she is well handicapped, and a recent switch of yards could also spark a revival. Formerly trained by Steph Hollinshead, Red Allure is now based with Rebecca Menzies, who has her team in top form at present with six winners since the beginning of the month.
Newcastle 16th Mar (1m2f Hcap)
Wednesday 16 March, 5.45pm
Newcastle 16th Mar (7f Hcap)
Wednesday 16 March, 7.15pm
Newcastle 16th Mar (6f Hcap)
Wednesday 16 March, 7.45pm
