OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newcastle Racing Tips: El Bello has a big chance

Racing at Newcastle
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Wednesday's card at Newcastle

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Wednesday.

"El Bello showed improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton last month, only winning by a neck but looking value for extra given how things developed."

NAP: Say hello to El Bello

El Bello - 19:15 Newcastle

El Bello showed improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton last month, only winning by a neck but looking value for extra given how things developed. That race was run at just a modest pace and El Bello was forced to deliver his challenge from further back than ideal, doing well under the circumstances to edge his way to the front close home. The runner-up gave that form a boost when going one better on his next start and El Bello is only 1 lb higher in the weights here than he was last time, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating with further progress not out of the question.

NEXT BEST: Pallas Dancer is a solid pick

Pallas Dancer - 17:45 Newcastle

Pallas Dancer ran a huge race after three months off when filling the runner-up spot at this course last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a neck after briefly holding the lead around two furlongs out. The drop back in trip here won't be an issue and neither will a 1 lb rise in the weights. Crucially, Pallas Dancer is also fitted with cheekpieces again today, the headgear he wore when winning his final two starts of 2021.

EACH-WAY: Red Allure worth a second look

Red Allure - 19:45 Newcastle

Red Allure is on a losing run stretching back to February 2021, but she has been performing consistently on the all-weather this winter, producing one of her better efforts when beaten just a neck over this course and distance in November. She has been dropped slightly in the weights since then, so there is little doubt she is well handicapped, and a recent switch of yards could also spark a revival. Formerly trained by Steph Hollinshead, Red Allure is now based with Rebecca Menzies, who has her team in top form at present with six winners since the beginning of the month.

Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!

Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back El Bello @ 2.255/4 in the 19:15 at Newcastle
NEXT BEST - Back Pallas Dancer @ 2.56/4 in the 17:45 at Newcastle
EACH-WAY - Back Red Allure @ 8.07/1 in the 19:45 at Newcastle

Newcastle 16th Mar (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 March, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pallas Dancer
Dragons Will Rise
Broken Rifle
Jomont
Mr Mccall
Tejano
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 16th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 March, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
El Bello
Liamarty Dreams
Definitive Force
On The River
Miss Calculation
Alaskan Wind
Hoi An Beach
Caracristi
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 16th Mar (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 March, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Million Reasons
Atrafan
Fircombe Hall
Red Allure
I Know How
Due A Win
Bomb Squad
Tarnhelm
Jungle Inthebungle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips