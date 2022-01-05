To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle Racing Tips: Don't begrudge a Lucky Man

All-weather racing
There is all-weather racing at Newcastle on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Thursday...

"...he is fully expected to get back on the up here from what still looks a workable mark..."

NAP: Lucky Man still well handicapped

Lucky Man - 13:30 Newcastle

Lucky Man has proved competitive since entering nurseries and he deservedly opened his account with a bit in hand over course and distance in November. He is best not judged too harshly on his latest run at Southwell, where he lost quite a bit of ground when dwelling at the start, and he is fully expected to get back on the up here from what still looks a workable mark.

NEXT BEST: Hat-trick beckons for Cephalus

Cephalus - 15:40 Newcastle

Cephalus was well backed to open his account in a claimer at Chelmsford last month and, though he only got the job done by the narrowest of margins, he progressed again when scoring back in a handicap at Southwell last time with something to spare. He overcame a pace bias to comfortably record a second win of his career and it is no surprise that connections turn him out quickly under a penalty. He should be able to notch a hat-trick here.

EACH WAY: Side with the handicap debutant

Wabbal - 15:10 Newcastle

Wabbal cost €140,000 as a yearling and is bred to be useful, so it might be too early to give up on him despite him not yet building on the promise of his debut effort at Wolverhampton in November. He has raced over further the last twice, but he was too keen back at Wolverhampton last time, so the drop back to seven furlongs may suit, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he improves now handicapping from a basement mark.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Lucky Man @ 4.03/1 in the 13:30 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Cephalus @ 2.77/4 in the 15:40 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Wabbal @ 8.07/1 in the 15:10 Newcastle

Bet slip

Close

