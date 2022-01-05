Newcastle Racing Tips: Don't begrudge a Lucky Man

NAP: Lucky Man still well handicapped

Lucky Man - 13:30 Newcastle

Lucky Man has proved competitive since entering nurseries and he deservedly opened his account with a bit in hand over course and distance in November. He is best not judged too harshly on his latest run at Southwell, where he lost quite a bit of ground when dwelling at the start, and he is fully expected to get back on the up here from what still looks a workable mark.

No. 3 (3) Lucky Man (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST: Hat-trick beckons for Cephalus

Cephalus - 15:40 Newcastle

Cephalus was well backed to open his account in a claimer at Chelmsford last month and, though he only got the job done by the narrowest of margins, he progressed again when scoring back in a handicap at Southwell last time with something to spare. He overcame a pace bias to comfortably record a second win of his career and it is no surprise that connections turn him out quickly under a penalty. He should be able to notch a hat-trick here.

No. 2 (1) Cephalus EXC 1.6 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 70

EACH WAY: Side with the handicap debutant

Wabbal - 15:10 Newcastle

Wabbal cost €140,000 as a yearling and is bred to be useful, so it might be too early to give up on him despite him not yet building on the promise of his debut effort at Wolverhampton in November. He has raced over further the last twice, but he was too keen back at Wolverhampton last time, so the drop back to seven furlongs may suit, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he improves now handicapping from a basement mark.