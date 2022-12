NAP

Dingle - 13:09 Newcastle

Dingle is now 7 lb lower than his last winning mark and he is well worth a second look now starting out for Julie Camacho. Both of his wins have come on the all-weather, so it is best to ignore his below-par turf runs, and he returned to form when fifth in a 0-90 handicap over course and distance on his final start in August.

This therefore represents quite a big drop in grade - he has never run in a 0-75 before - and he may well prove a notch too good for these. He has joined a yard that can do well with new recruits, his latest win came after a break, and a big run is expected.

No. 1 (11) Dingle (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST

Pocket The Packet - 16:00 Newcastle

Pocket The Packet has progressed out of all recognition since sent handicapping, winning four of his last five starts, and he clearly wasn't on his game when suffering that defeat which came over seven furlongs at this course.

The longer trip shouldn't have bothered him and he clearly acts at this course, so it is probably best to put a line through that run, and he had plenty to spare when winning at Lingfield three days ago. Kevin Stott rides for the first time now, but that is no negative whatsoever and Pocket The Packet will prove hard to beat once more.