To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newcastle Racing Tips: Copper Mountain can confirm recent promise

Racing at Newcastle
Timeform's Adam Houghton casts his eye over Tuesday's card at Newcastle

Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

"This looks a weak race on paper and Copper Mountain really should take plenty of beating with Joanna Mason, who is good value for her 3 lb claim, back in the saddle."

NAP: More to come from Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain - 17:00 Newcastle

Copper Mountain caught the eye when fourth on her nursery debut at Redcar eight days ago, staying on strongly to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths. She came from much further back than the other principals and it's also worth pointing out that she started her challenge on a different part of the track.

On that evidence, Copper Mountain is almost certainly on a good mark and her strength at the finish suggests the return to seven furlongs could unlock more improvement. This looks a weak race on paper and Copper Mountain really should take plenty of beating with Joanna Mason, who is good value for her 3 lb claim, back in the saddle.

NEXT BEST: Daniel Deronda can deliver

Daniel Deronda - 16:00 Newcastle

Daniel Deronda shaped encouragingly when fourth over this course and distance last time, underlining that he can still be competitive from this sort of mark. He was beaten less than two lengths and it represented by far his best effort since losing out narrowly at Thirsk in September.

Crucially, Daniel Deronda is fitted with cheekpieces today for the first time since winning over seven furlongs at this track in December. That is potentially a sign of intent and it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour in a competitive handicap.

EACH-WAY: Miss Connaisseur is still low mileage

Miss Connaisseur - 18:30 Newcastle

Miss Connaisseur stepped up on her previous efforts when fourth on her latest outing over this course and distance, making some good late headway to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner.

This will be just the fifth start of her career and her first in a handicap from a fair-looking mark. That switch could be the catalyst for an improved display and she appeals as by far the most interesting runner in a race where most of her rivals are exposed and/or badly out of form.


Get a £5 Free Bet – Every Day

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Copper Mountain @ 4.57/2 in the 17:00 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Daniel Deronda @ 6.05/1 in the 16:00 Newcastle
Each-Way - Back Miss Connaisseur @ 6.511/2 in the 18:30 Newcastle

Newcastle 2nd Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 November, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Perfect Swiss
Daniel Deronda
Old News
Captain Corelli
Traveller
Broctune Red
Carnival Zain
Omany Amber
Kentuckyconnection
Andronicus Beau
Gold Zabeel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 2nd Nov (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 November, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Copper Mountain
Midgetonamission
Winter Siege
Catatumbo
Angels Tale
Malorie
Cianciana
Sparka
Hurt You Never
Honest Lawyer
Nrgize
Dajarus
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 2nd Nov (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 November, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dylans Lad
Arnold
Absolute Dream
Kodi Gold
Miss Connaisseur
Rockley Point
Racy Stacey
Earn Your Stripes
Bobby Shaftoe
Lucky Beggar
Sestriere
Barney Too
Rose Of Lancashire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips