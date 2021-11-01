Newcastle Racing Tips: Copper Mountain can confirm recent promise

NAP: More to come from Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain - 17:00 Newcastle

Copper Mountain caught the eye when fourth on her nursery debut at Redcar eight days ago, staying on strongly to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths. She came from much further back than the other principals and it's also worth pointing out that she started her challenge on a different part of the track.

On that evidence, Copper Mountain is almost certainly on a good mark and her strength at the finish suggests the return to seven furlongs could unlock more improvement. This looks a weak race on paper and Copper Mountain really should take plenty of beating with Joanna Mason, who is good value for her 3 lb claim, back in the saddle.

No. 11 (6) Copper Mountain SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 46

NEXT BEST: Daniel Deronda can deliver

Daniel Deronda - 16:00 Newcastle

Daniel Deronda shaped encouragingly when fourth over this course and distance last time, underlining that he can still be competitive from this sort of mark. He was beaten less than two lengths and it represented by far his best effort since losing out narrowly at Thirsk in September.

Crucially, Daniel Deronda is fitted with cheekpieces today for the first time since winning over seven furlongs at this track in December. That is potentially a sign of intent and it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour in a competitive handicap.

No. 2 (11) Daniel Deronda SBK 5/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 75

EACH-WAY: Miss Connaisseur is still low mileage

Miss Connaisseur - 18:30 Newcastle

Miss Connaisseur stepped up on her previous efforts when fourth on her latest outing over this course and distance, making some good late headway to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner.

This will be just the fifth start of her career and her first in a handicap from a fair-looking mark. That switch could be the catalyst for an improved display and she appeals as by far the most interesting runner in a race where most of her rivals are exposed and/or badly out of form.