NAP

Hidden Commander - 13:40 Newcastle

Hidden Commander has proved progressive since sent chasing, winning his first two starts in this sphere at the end of last season before recording another win at Kelso in May from a 1 lb lower mark. He shaped much better than the bare result on his return from four months off at Sedgefield last month and appeared to find three miles in testing ground too much of a test at Bangor last time, pressing the leader until two out and dropping away afterwards. Hidden Commander will have conditions more in his favour here and he remains with potential as a chaser.

No. 6 Hidden Commander (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 108

NEXT BEST

Return Fire - 15:25 Newcastle

Return Fire had little form in points and didn't show anything more than fair form over hurdles, but he left his chase debut well behind when opening his account in a handicap chase at Hexham last week, and he has excellent claims of following up now able to race from the same mark. He was given a positive ride under this jockey, jumping soundly throughout and forging clear in the closing stages. The ground will likely be a bit livelier here, which is a slight concern as all of his best form has come in soft or heavy, but from a handicapping perspective he is hard to ignore (due to be 8 lb higher in future races).

No. 3 Return Fire (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 102

EACH WAY

Headscarf Lil - 15:55 Newcastle

Headscarf Lil managed to win twice last season - including over this course and distance - and, though she lost her form afterwards, she left the impression that she retains all of her ability on her return from seven months off at Carlisle three weeks ago. She shaped as though she'd come on for the run, making smooth headway to get into contention at the third-last but that effort was short lived, and she weakened out of proceedings afterwards. Headscarf Lil is just 3 lb higher than her last winning mark and will be in the mix if coming forward for that outing.