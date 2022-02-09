Newcastle Racing Tips: Clear Angel holds strong claims

NAP

Clear Angel - 19:00 Newcastle

Clear Angel was well backed on his handicap debut at Southwell last month but he was always on the back-foot in that five-furlong event after breaking slowly, and he was unable to make a significant impact. The way he shaped there suggested he would be suited by stepping back up to six furlongs, and so it proved over this course and distance two weeks ago. Clear Angel was again slowly away and raced in rear, but he made good headway when ridden two furlongs out and finished strongly to get within a neck of the thriving winner. There was a gap of six and a half lengths back to the third, so Clear Angel still looks well handicapped after a 4lb rise in the weights.

No. 3 (4) Clear Angel SBK 11/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Susan Corbett

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 56

NEXT BEST

Asadjumeirah - 18:30 Newcastle

Asadjumeirah has made an encouraging start since joining Antony Brittain from Owen Burrows and he took a share of the spoils over this course and distance last month. He looked sure to win outright after going clear over a furlong out but he was joined on the line by Tommy Taylor, who arrived on the back of a course-and-distance win and has since registered another one. Asadjumeirah has gone up only 2lb for that effort, so he remains on a fair mark, and he could yet do better for this yard and on this surface (he was only beaten a nose here on his stable debut).

No. 5 (5) Asadjumeirah SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 82

EACH-WAY

Engles Rock - 19:30 Newcastle

Engles Rock was successful over course and distance last month, scoring with more authority than the winning margin of three-quarters of a length might suggest. He had the disadvantage of being held up in a steadily-run race, while he also found himself short of room when going well over two furlongs out. However, Engles Rock picked up well once switched and quickened to lead inside the final 100 yards. He is starting to compile an impressive record over course and distance - he has two wins and a runner-up effort from four starts - and he can be relied upon to give another good account from just 2lb higher.