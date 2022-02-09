- Trainer: Susan Corbett
- Jockey: Harry Russell
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 56
Newcastle Racing Tips: Clear Angel holds strong claims
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newcastle on Thursday.
"...finished strongly to get within a neck of the thriving winner."
Clear Angel
NAP
Clear Angel was well backed on his handicap debut at Southwell last month but he was always on the back-foot in that five-furlong event after breaking slowly, and he was unable to make a significant impact. The way he shaped there suggested he would be suited by stepping back up to six furlongs, and so it proved over this course and distance two weeks ago. Clear Angel was again slowly away and raced in rear, but he made good headway when ridden two furlongs out and finished strongly to get within a neck of the thriving winner. There was a gap of six and a half lengths back to the third, so Clear Angel still looks well handicapped after a 4lb rise in the weights.
NEXT BEST
Asadjumeirah - 18:30 Newcastle
Asadjumeirah has made an encouraging start since joining Antony Brittain from Owen Burrows and he took a share of the spoils over this course and distance last month. He looked sure to win outright after going clear over a furlong out but he was joined on the line by Tommy Taylor, who arrived on the back of a course-and-distance win and has since registered another one. Asadjumeirah has gone up only 2lb for that effort, so he remains on a fair mark, and he could yet do better for this yard and on this surface (he was only beaten a nose here on his stable debut).
EACH-WAY
Engles Rock was successful over course and distance last month, scoring with more authority than the winning margin of three-quarters of a length might suggest. He had the disadvantage of being held up in a steadily-run race, while he also found himself short of room when going well over two furlongs out. However, Engles Rock picked up well once switched and quickened to lead inside the final 100 yards. He is starting to compile an impressive record over course and distance - he has two wins and a runner-up effort from four starts - and he can be relied upon to give another good account from just 2lb higher.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Newcastle 10th Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 10 February, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ballyare
|Asadjumeirah
|Aberama Gold
|Astro Jakk
|Devils Angel
|Rathbone
Newcastle 10th Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 10 February, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Clear Angel
|Deevious Beau
|Due A Win
|Power Point
|Storm Over
|Raabeh
|Tarnhelm
Newcastle 10th Feb (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 10 February, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Engles Rock
|Magical Mile
|Broctune Red
|Masham Moor
|Dreamseller
|Biplane
|Going Underground
|Rectory Road
|Possible Ambition