NAP: Chillhi of interest on handicap debut

Chillhi - 14:15 Newcastle

Chillhi only won a fair event at this course in July, but he took a big step forward to do so, and it was hard not to be impressed by how easily he did so.

He attracted support on that occasion and proved a totally different proposition on this surface, soon putting the race to bed when asked and having any amount in hand at the line. Chillhi was flying too high in the Acomb Stakes at York last time, but he is in much calmer waters now and is well worth another chance to confirm earlier promise back at this venue upped to a trip he should relish.

No. 2 (5) Chillhi (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Rocket Rod the one to be with again

Rocket Rod - 16:01 Newcastle

Rocket Rod has really found his feet of late, producing his best performance since his three-year-old days when opening his account over a mile at this course in May, and going from strength to strength since.

He followed up over the same course and distance next time and completed a hat-trick in smooth style over this course and distance last time. Rocket Rod is clearly thriving at present and he had enough in hand last time to suggest a subsequent 8 lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent a course four-timer.

No. 1 (6) Rocket Rod (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Geoffrey Harker

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 71

EACH WAY: Take a chance on Wadacre Grace

Wadacre Grace - 15:25 Newcastle

Not many of these arrive in form so it may be worth taking a flyer on handicap debutante Wadacre Grace, who showed signs of ability in her first two starts last season.

It is best to put a line through her final start where she did too much too soon and was spent approaching the final furlong. It is interesting that connections are persevering with her and she is bred to be better than an opening mark of 63. She may prove a different proposition after eight months off.