Newcastle Racing Tips: Brother Dave poised to strike

A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 18:30 - Back Brother Dave

No. 3 (4) Brother Dave SBK 3/1 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Brother Dave arrives in good form having finished runner-up on his last two starts, firstly when half a length second to Billy McGarry over course and distance, and more recently when caught further back than ideal at Southwell last week.

He was slightly out of the handicap on both occasions but looked a winner-in-waiting at Southwell, going like the best horse at the weights, making rapid headway two furlongs out and only just failing to get his head in front.

That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he can deservedly open his account dropped into classified company.

Back Brother Dave on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newcastle Next Best - 19:00 - Back Sunblock

No. 4 (6) Sunblock SBK 6/4 EXC 2.12 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 61

There are several progressive types in this handicap but Sunblock will be hard to beat turned out under a penalty following his win at Wolverhampton last week.

He was strong in the betting on that occasion having his first start for George Boughey on his handicap debut and he showed much improved form to open his account.

Sunblock quickened up well in the closing stages to beat a fellow improver with a bit in hand and they pulled clear of the remainder, so a 6 lb penalty might not be enough to stop him.