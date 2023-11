A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 18:15 - Back Angel Amadea

No. 9 (2) Angel Amadea SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 54

Angel Amadea stepped up on her debut for this yard when opening her account over six furlongs at Wolverhampton in February earlier this year, but she didn't progress as expected after that success.

She did attract support after three months off (tongue tie back on), and shaped very well over this course and distance in September, held up but going with plenty of zest and unlucky not to finish closer.

Angel Amadea met some trouble in-running, but kept on once getting a gap and finished with running left at the line. She has now fallen to a career-low mark and seems sure to go close on the back of that effort.

Newcastle Next Best - 15:05 - Back The Turpinator

No. 11 (4) The Turpinator (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 83

The Turpinator took advantage of a career-low mark when resuming winning ways over seven furlongs at Thirsk in September and he has shaped well in defeat both starts since.

He wasn't beaten far by the reopposing Dare To Hope dropped to six furlongs at Ripon last time and that effort can be marked up further, too, given he fared best of the pair who elected to race far side.

The return to all-weather isn't a problem and the stiffer nature of this track is sure to suit.

