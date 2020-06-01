Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 June

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horses on all-weather
Timeform pick out three best bets from Kempton and Newcastle on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Kempton and Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...is open to plenty of improvement now..."

Timeform on Cold Front

Cold Front - 15:20 Kempton

Cold Front is a sister to the same connections' Sentaril and shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second in a typically strong maiden at Newbury last season. He started the 3/1 favourite on that occasion and was unlucky not to prevail having traded at the minimum price in-running on Betfair, caught only late on by one that was ridden more patiently. Cold Front is open to plenty of improvement now, and is well up to winning a race of this nature.

Fifth Position - 13:20 Newcastle

Fifth Position was ambitiously campaigned after breaking his maiden at the second attempt last season, so is clearly held in some regard. However, he was disappointing on his final start/handicap debut in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket on his final start, and will likely be priced short given his profile/connections. Sandret is already a winner at Newcastle and, given the strides he made last year, there could be even more to come from him, so looks a good alternative.

Jack The Truth - 14:10 Kempton

£22.47 - George Scott's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

This looks a competitive handicap for the grade, but George Scott has a good record with his runners returning from a break, and fresh is the best time to catch Jack The Truth, so there is plenty to like about his chances. Admittedly, he was disappointing when last seen at Southwell, but he is well worth forgiving that effort, and still looks attractively weight now just 3 lb above his last winning mark.

Timeform banner.png

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

