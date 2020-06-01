Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 June

Back

Cold Front - 15:20 Kempton

Cold Front is a sister to the same connections' Sentaril and shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second in a typically strong maiden at Newbury last season. He started the 3/1 favourite on that occasion and was unlucky not to prevail having traded at the minimum price in-running on Betfair, caught only late on by one that was ridden more patiently. Cold Front is open to plenty of improvement now, and is well up to winning a race of this nature.



Lay

Fifth Position - 13:20 Newcastle



Fifth Position was ambitiously campaigned after breaking his maiden at the second attempt last season, so is clearly held in some regard. However, he was disappointing on his final start/handicap debut in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket on his final start, and will likely be priced short given his profile/connections. Sandret is already a winner at Newcastle and, given the strides he made last year, there could be even more to come from him, so looks a good alternative.

Smart Stat

Jack The Truth - 14:10 Kempton

£22.47 - George Scott's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

This looks a competitive handicap for the grade, but George Scott has a good record with his runners returning from a break, and fresh is the best time to catch Jack The Truth, so there is plenty to like about his chances. Admittedly, he was disappointing when last seen at Southwell, but he is well worth forgiving that effort, and still looks attractively weight now just 3 lb above his last winning mark.



