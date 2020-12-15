To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Newbury
There's jumps racing at Newbury on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newbury on Wednesday...

"...the handicapper has left him on the same mark..."

Timeform on No Getaway

Lecale's Article - 12:40 Newbury

The ones with form don't set an exacting standard, and it is Nicky Henderson's newcomer who could make a winning debut. Lecale's Article cost connections a whopping €320,000 after winning his sole start in points in April 2018 and, while he has taken enough time to get to the track since, he could hardly be in better hands. Henderson tends to send his better novice hurdlers to Newbury and he commands maximum respect.

No Getaway - 13:10 Newbury

This looks a good race and preference is for the Dan Skelton-trained No Getaway. He only managed to win once over hurdles, but is very much a chaser on looks, and made a very encouraging start over fences when runner-up at Market Rasen last month. That was his first start for eight months, and his rider's sweep to the front a long way out off a gallop that held few prisoners told against him late on, left behind by the winner after the second-last. No Getaway is sure to come on for that run and the handicapper has left him on the same mark.

Sao - 14:55 Newbury

Sao showed fairly useful form when trained by Paul Nicholls, and opened his account in Britain in style on just his third start for Rebecca Menzies at Hexham last month. He settled better than usual on that occasion, racing in midfield before being produced to lead at the last under a confident ride from this conditional jockey and quickly asserted. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks lenient and Sao should remain very competitive.

Smart Stat

Lecale's Article - 12:40 Newbury

4 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Lecale's Article - 12:40 Newbury
No Getaway - 13:10 Newbury
Sao - 14:55 Newbury

Bet slip

Close

