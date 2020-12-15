- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newbury on Wednesday...
"...the handicapper has left him on the same mark..."
Timeform on No Getaway
Lecale's Article - 12:40 Newbury
The ones with form don't set an exacting standard, and it is Nicky Henderson's newcomer who could make a winning debut. Lecale's Article cost connections a whopping €320,000 after winning his sole start in points in April 2018 and, while he has taken enough time to get to the track since, he could hardly be in better hands. Henderson tends to send his better novice hurdlers to Newbury and he commands maximum respect.
This looks a good race and preference is for the Dan Skelton-trained No Getaway. He only managed to win once over hurdles, but is very much a chaser on looks, and made a very encouraging start over fences when runner-up at Market Rasen last month. That was his first start for eight months, and his rider's sweep to the front a long way out off a gallop that held few prisoners told against him late on, left behind by the winner after the second-last. No Getaway is sure to come on for that run and the handicapper has left him on the same mark.
Sao showed fairly useful form when trained by Paul Nicholls, and opened his account in Britain in style on just his third start for Rebecca Menzies at Hexham last month. He settled better than usual on that occasion, racing in midfield before being produced to lead at the last under a confident ride from this conditional jockey and quickly asserted. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks lenient and Sao should remain very competitive.
Smart Stat
Lecale's Article - 12:40 Newbury
4 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Lecale's Article - 12:40 Newbury
No Getaway - 13:10 Newbury
Sao - 14:55 Newbury
