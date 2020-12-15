Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Lecale's Article - 12:40 Newbury

The ones with form don't set an exacting standard, and it is Nicky Henderson's newcomer who could make a winning debut. Lecale's Article cost connections a whopping €320,000 after winning his sole start in points in April 2018 and, while he has taken enough time to get to the track since, he could hardly be in better hands. Henderson tends to send his better novice hurdlers to Newbury and he commands maximum respect.

No. 8 Lecale's Article (Ire) SBK 8/15 EXC 1.87 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

No Getaway - 13:10 Newbury

This looks a good race and preference is for the Dan Skelton-trained No Getaway. He only managed to win once over hurdles, but is very much a chaser on looks, and made a very encouraging start over fences when runner-up at Market Rasen last month. That was his first start for eight months, and his rider's sweep to the front a long way out off a gallop that held few prisoners told against him late on, left behind by the winner after the second-last. No Getaway is sure to come on for that run and the handicapper has left him on the same mark.

No. 4 No Getaway (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 126

Sao - 14:55 Newbury

Sao showed fairly useful form when trained by Paul Nicholls, and opened his account in Britain in style on just his third start for Rebecca Menzies at Hexham last month. He settled better than usual on that occasion, racing in midfield before being produced to lead at the last under a confident ride from this conditional jockey and quickly asserted. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks lenient and Sao should remain very competitive.