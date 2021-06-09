To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newbury on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newbury on Thursday.

"...well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 88..."

Timeform on Naval Commander

Seattle Rock - 13:45 Newbury

Seattle Rock remains a maiden after seven starts, but she is clearly capable of running to a fairly useful level, as she showed when beaten only eight lengths in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last time. That form reads very well in the context of this race, while it will be no surprise if she has even more to offer on just her second start over a mile. She rates a confident selection to gain a deserved first victory of her career.

Lilac Road - 14:55 Newbury

Lilac Road proved at least as good as ever when third in a listed race at Goodwood last time, coming off the bridle a long way out but sticking to her task well to be beaten just a neck. The way she shaped on that occasion suggests she will be suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter in this listed event, and she already has the best form on offer. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for her to regain the winning thread for William Haggas, who can boast an excellent 20% strike rate at Newbury in recent seasons.

Naval Commander - 15:30 Newbury

Naval Commander showed improved form when sixth on his handicap debut at Sandown in August, keeping on well to be beaten only two lengths in a race which has worked out well. He has been gelded since then and now makes his reappearance in what looks a much weaker race on paper with only five runners going to post. With the booking of James Doyle also catching the eye, Naval Commander is well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 88.


Smart Stat

LILAC ROAD - 14:55 Newbury
20% - William Haggas' strike rate at Newbury since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Seattle Rock - 13:45 Newbury
Lilac Road - 14:55 Newbury
Naval Commander - 15:30 Newbury

Newbury 10th Jun (1m Nov Stks)

Thursday 10 June, 1.45pm

Market rules

Seattle Rock
At A Pinch
Rani Of Jhansi
Invincible Lass
Peintre Detoiles
Lucky Bay
Spice Store
Thefastnthecurious
Snigger
Newbury 10th Jun (1m2f Listed)

Thursday 10 June, 2.55pm

Market rules

Creative Flair
Lilac Road
Auria
Vesela
Aura Blue
One Journey
Pretty Fair
Newbury 10th Jun (1m Hcap)

Thursday 10 June, 3.30pm

Market rules

Gin Palace
Itkaann
Naval Commander
Emraan
Dyami
