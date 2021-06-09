- Trainer: Sylvester Kirk
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newbury on Thursday.
"...well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 88..."
Timeform on Naval Commander
Seattle Rock remains a maiden after seven starts, but she is clearly capable of running to a fairly useful level, as she showed when beaten only eight lengths in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last time. That form reads very well in the context of this race, while it will be no surprise if she has even more to offer on just her second start over a mile. She rates a confident selection to gain a deserved first victory of her career.
Lilac Road proved at least as good as ever when third in a listed race at Goodwood last time, coming off the bridle a long way out but sticking to her task well to be beaten just a neck. The way she shaped on that occasion suggests she will be suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter in this listed event, and she already has the best form on offer. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for her to regain the winning thread for William Haggas, who can boast an excellent 20% strike rate at Newbury in recent seasons.
Naval Commander - 15:30 Newbury
Naval Commander showed improved form when sixth on his handicap debut at Sandown in August, keeping on well to be beaten only two lengths in a race which has worked out well. He has been gelded since then and now makes his reappearance in what looks a much weaker race on paper with only five runners going to post. With the booking of James Doyle also catching the eye, Naval Commander is well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 88.
Smart Stat
LILAC ROAD - 14:55 Newbury
20% - William Haggas' strike rate at Newbury since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
