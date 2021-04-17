To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Newbury
Timeform bring you three to back at Newbury on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Newbury on Sunday.

"She is taken to make a winning return before having her sights raised..."

Timeform on Snow Lantern

Snow Lantern - 13:00 Newbury

Snow Lantern made plenty of appeal on pedigree - out of 1000 Guineas winner Sky Lantern - and in the flesh and made a highly promising debut when finishing runner-up to a smart sort at Ascot in July. Snow Lantern was doing all of her best work in the finish, so the step up to a mile will be in her favour after a break, and she is physically the type to improve significantly as a three-year-old. She is taken to make a winning return before having her sights raised.

Alcohol Free - 14:10 Newbury

Alcohol Free improved rapidly in three starts last season, culminating with an authoritative success in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket where she beat the reopposing Umm Kulthum with a bit to spare. A tall, useful-looking filly, Alcohol Free looks an obvious improver this year, and she already sets the standard on form. She is expected to make a winning return here and set herself up nicely for a tilt at the 1000 Guineas next month.

Spirit Dancer - 17:05 Newbury

Spirit Dancer was largely progressive last season, getting off the mark in good style at Ripon in August and running well in defeat both starts after. He shaped as though still on a good mark when finishing fifth in a competitive handicap at York and is the type to progress again as a four-year-old. Richard Fahey has made a good start to the season and he ought to go well in a wide-open handicap.


Smart Stat

Alfaadhel - 15:55 Newbury

20% - Roger Varian's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Back Snow Lantern @ 2.56/4 in the 13:00 at Newbury
Back Alcohol Free @ 3.8514/5 in the 14:10 at Newbury
Back Spirit Dancer @ 7.06/1 17:05 Newbury

