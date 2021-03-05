To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Newbury
Timeform provide three best from Newbury on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newbury on Saturday...

"...a subsequent 5 lb rise may underestimate him..."

Timeform on Umbrigado

Umbrigado - 13:50 Newbury

Umbrigado is very much a chaser on the up, and gets the nod to defy the handicapper with this return to a longer trip in his favour. He improved again when winning a handicap over two miles at Wetherby last time with a fair bit in hand, putting up a professional display, and a subsequent 5 lb rise may underestimate him.

Proschema - 14:30 Newbury

Proschema has proved his well-being by landing a pair of jumpers' bumpers in recent weeks and there's good chance there's still more to come from him over hurdles. Based on his smart form on the Flat, he remains potentially well treated in this sphere, and has a handicap of this nature in him for a yard that continue among the winners.

Fame And Concrete - 16:15 Newbury

Fame And Concrete looked something out of the ordinary when powering away to make a winning debut at Southwell in December in what were demanding conditions, and should be up to defying a penalty despite some interesting opposition. Fellow last-time-out winner Silent Revolution looks an obvious threat for a top yard, while newcomers Young Butler and Our Jester are both appealing on pedigree and need monitoring in the market.

Smart Stat

Haul Away - 12:40 Newbury

24% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2015/16 season

Newbury 6th Mar (2m4f Grd3 Hcap Chs)

Saturday 6 March, 1.50pm

Back Lay
Grand Sancy
Killer Clown
Umbrigado
Senior Citizen
The Big Bite
Pistol Whipped
Another Crick
Windsor Avenue
Capeland
Gold Present
Barton Knoll
Born Survivor
The Russian Doyen
Gala Ball
Newbury 6th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 6 March, 2.30pm

Back Lay
Tegerek
Proschema
Glynn
Golden Taipan
Sofias Rock
Hasanabad
Millers Bank
Style De Garde
Dino Velvet
Highway One O Two
Newbury 6th Mar (2m NHF)

Saturday 6 March, 4.15pm

Back Lay
Silent Revolution
Fame And Concrete
City Derby
Master Malcolm
Young Butler
Our Jester
Moonlight Flit
Head On
Tika Moon
Charlies Glance
