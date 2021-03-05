Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Umbrigado - 13:50 Newbury

Umbrigado is very much a chaser on the up, and gets the nod to defy the handicapper with this return to a longer trip in his favour. He improved again when winning a handicap over two miles at Wetherby last time with a fair bit in hand, putting up a professional display, and a subsequent 5 lb rise may underestimate him.

No. 7 Umbrigado (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 144

Proschema - 14:30 Newbury

Proschema has proved his well-being by landing a pair of jumpers' bumpers in recent weeks and there's good chance there's still more to come from him over hurdles. Based on his smart form on the Flat, he remains potentially well treated in this sphere, and has a handicap of this nature in him for a yard that continue among the winners.

No. 8 Proschema (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Bridget Andrews

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 131

Fame And Concrete - 16:15 Newbury

Fame And Concrete looked something out of the ordinary when powering away to make a winning debut at Southwell in December in what were demanding conditions, and should be up to defying a penalty despite some interesting opposition. Fellow last-time-out winner Silent Revolution looks an obvious threat for a top yard, while newcomers Young Butler and Our Jester are both appealing on pedigree and need monitoring in the market.