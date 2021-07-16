Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Real World - 13:50 Newbury

Real World ran out an easy winner of the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last time, always tanking along and quickly forging clear in the final two furlongs to win by four and three quarter lengths. That was his first start on turf after racing on the dirt at Meydan earlier this year and there didn't appear to be any fluke about his performance, putting up a smart display to make a mockery of his mark. That form reads very well in the context of this race and he rates a confident selection to follow up.

No. 8 (2) Real World (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

King's Lynn - 15:00 Newbury

King's Lynn ran twice at Royal Ascot and wasn't seen to best effect on either occasion. He got absolutely no run at all when seventh in the King's Stand, while the way things developed in the Wokingham later in the week also went against him, suffering interference entering the final furlong and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten less than a length into third. Clearly a smart sprinter on his day, King's Lynn should prove well up to winning in pattern company when everything falls right and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to make the breakthrough.

No. 1 (5) King's Lynn SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Princess Nadia - 16:45 Newbury

Princess Nadia stepped up on her debut with a good second at Haydock last month, looking the likeliest winner for a long way before being worn down close home by Mandoob. That novice event has worked out well - the winner has since filled the runner-up spot in a Group 3 at Newmarket - and Princess Nadia certainly has the best form on offer in this line-up. The small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is open to more improvement, too, so she rates a solid bet to get off the mark at the third attempt.