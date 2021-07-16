- Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newbury on Saturday...
"...she rates a solid bet to get off the mark at the third attempt..."
Timeform on Princess Nadia
Real World ran out an easy winner of the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last time, always tanking along and quickly forging clear in the final two furlongs to win by four and three quarter lengths. That was his first start on turf after racing on the dirt at Meydan earlier this year and there didn't appear to be any fluke about his performance, putting up a smart display to make a mockery of his mark. That form reads very well in the context of this race and he rates a confident selection to follow up.
King's Lynn ran twice at Royal Ascot and wasn't seen to best effect on either occasion. He got absolutely no run at all when seventh in the King's Stand, while the way things developed in the Wokingham later in the week also went against him, suffering interference entering the final furlong and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten less than a length into third. Clearly a smart sprinter on his day, King's Lynn should prove well up to winning in pattern company when everything falls right and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to make the breakthrough.
Princess Nadia - 16:45 Newbury
Princess Nadia stepped up on her debut with a good second at Haydock last month, looking the likeliest winner for a long way before being worn down close home by Mandoob. That novice event has worked out well - the winner has since filled the runner-up spot in a Group 3 at Newmarket - and Princess Nadia certainly has the best form on offer in this line-up. The small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is open to more improvement, too, so she rates a solid bet to get off the mark at the third attempt.
Smart Stat
VINTAGE CLARETS - 15:40 Newbury
3 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Newbury 17th Jul (1m2f Listed Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 17 July, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Real World
|Derab
|Movin Time
|Solid Stone
|Felix
|Blue Cup
|Stormy Antarctic
|Majestic Dawn
|Fox Tal
|Bless Him
Newbury 17th Jul (6f Grp3)Show Hide
Saturday 17 July, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kings Lynn
|Tabdeed
|Diligent Harry
|Happy Romance
|Royal Crusade
|Method
|Royal Commando
Newbury 17th Jul (1m2f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 17 July, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Princess Nadia
|Mawenzi
|Flaunt
|Fantalope
|Country Pyle
|Royal Harmony
|Artemisia Lomi
|Chinook
|Tres Speciale
|Lucky Bay
|Loving Kiss
|Lassie