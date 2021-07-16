Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Real World - 13:50 Newbury

Real World ran out an easy winner of the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last time, always tanking along and quickly forging clear in the final two furlongs to win by four and three quarter lengths. That was his first start on turf after racing on the dirt at Meydan earlier this year and there didn't appear to be any fluke about his performance, putting up a smart display to make a mockery of his mark. That form reads very well in the context of this race and he rates a confident selection to follow up.

King's Lynn - 15:00 Newbury

King's Lynn ran twice at Royal Ascot and wasn't seen to best effect on either occasion. He got absolutely no run at all when seventh in the King's Stand, while the way things developed in the Wokingham later in the week also went against him, suffering interference entering the final furlong and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten less than a length into third. Clearly a smart sprinter on his day, King's Lynn should prove well up to winning in pattern company when everything falls right and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to make the breakthrough.

Princess Nadia - 16:45 Newbury

Princess Nadia stepped up on her debut with a good second at Haydock last month, looking the likeliest winner for a long way before being worn down close home by Mandoob. That novice event has worked out well - the winner has since filled the runner-up spot in a Group 3 at Newmarket - and Princess Nadia certainly has the best form on offer in this line-up. The small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is open to more improvement, too, so she rates a solid bet to get off the mark at the third attempt.


Smart Stat

VINTAGE CLARETS - 15:40 Newbury
3 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Real World @ 5.39/2 in the 13:50 at Newbury
Back King's Lynn @ 3.8514/5 in the 15:00 at Newbury
Back Princess Nadia @ 3.211/5 in the 16:45 at Newbury

Saturday 17 July, 1.50pm

Real World
Derab
Movin Time
Solid Stone
Felix
Blue Cup
Stormy Antarctic
Majestic Dawn
Fox Tal
Bless Him
Saturday 17 July, 3.00pm

Kings Lynn
Tabdeed
Diligent Harry
Happy Romance
Royal Crusade
Method
Royal Commando
Saturday 17 July, 4.45pm

Princess Nadia
Mawenzi
Flaunt
Fantalope
Country Pyle
Royal Harmony
Artemisia Lomi
Chinook
Tres Speciale
Lucky Bay
Loving Kiss
Lassie
