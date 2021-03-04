To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Newbury
Timeform provide three best from Newbury on Friday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newbury on Friday...

"...very much worth another chance..."

Timeform on Siroco Jo

Siroco Jo - 13:15 Newbury

Siroco Jo proved to be a disappointment when pulled up on his first start for Paul Nicholls on British debut at Kempton over Christmas, but he shaped with plenty of promise when second on his sole start in France, and is very much worth another chance for his powerful stable given that is the best form on offer.

Hoi Polloi - 14:25 Newbury

Hoi Polloi appeared to be feeling the pinch when unseating his rider at the third-last here last time, but that was a warm race and, moreover, the drop to two miles probably didn't benefit him, either. He had previously shaped well over a similar trip to this at Hereford, and is therefore preferred to another promising type in Sir Sholokhov, who shaped encouragingly when third in a novice hurdle won by subsequent Grade 2 scorer My Drogo here in November.

Song of The Hunter - 16:10 Newbury

Song of The Hunter started favourite and shaped well on his first start for Johnny Farrelly when finishing second at Warwick 18 days ago, and appeals as the type to progress further for his new stable. He is taken to go one place better now and confirm the form with Guernesey, who was just a place behind him that day and appeals as a danger one more.

Smart Stat

Siroco Jo - 13:15 Newbury

21% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at NEWBURY

Newbury 5th Mar (2m Juv Hrd)

Friday 5 March, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
See The Eagle Fly
Siroco Jo
Herbiers
Saint Palais
Old Friend
Lady De Vega
Salamanca School
West On Sunset
Siempre Rapido
Newbury 5th Mar (2m4f Nov Hrd)

Friday 5 March, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sir Sholokhov
Hoi Polloi
Cascova
Sonny Crockett
Famous Clermont
Dads Legacy
Famous Last Word
Another Nightcap
Sheilas Spirit
Big n Better
Newbury 5th Mar (2m4f Cond Hcap Hrd)

Friday 5 March, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Confirmation Bias
Song Of The Hunter
Guernesey
Pink Eyed Pedro
Saggazza
Everything For You
Northern Bound
Santon
Our Dots Baby
San Pedro De Senam
Final Choice
Etoile Rebelle
Silver Nickel
