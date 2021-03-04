Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Siroco Jo - 13:15 Newbury

Siroco Jo proved to be a disappointment when pulled up on his first start for Paul Nicholls on British debut at Kempton over Christmas, but he shaped with plenty of promise when second on his sole start in France, and is very much worth another chance for his powerful stable given that is the best form on offer.

No. 6 Siroco Jo (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Hoi Polloi - 14:25 Newbury

Hoi Polloi appeared to be feeling the pinch when unseating his rider at the third-last here last time, but that was a warm race and, moreover, the drop to two miles probably didn't benefit him, either. He had previously shaped well over a similar trip to this at Hereford, and is therefore preferred to another promising type in Sir Sholokhov, who shaped encouragingly when third in a novice hurdle won by subsequent Grade 2 scorer My Drogo here in November.

No. 7 Hoi Polloi (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Song of The Hunter - 16:10 Newbury

Song of The Hunter started favourite and shaped well on his first start for Johnny Farrelly when finishing second at Warwick 18 days ago, and appeals as the type to progress further for his new stable. He is taken to go one place better now and confirm the form with Guernesey, who was just a place behind him that day and appeals as a danger one more.