- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 4
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newbury on Friday...
"...very much worth another chance..."
Timeform on Siroco Jo
Siroco Jo proved to be a disappointment when pulled up on his first start for Paul Nicholls on British debut at Kempton over Christmas, but he shaped with plenty of promise when second on his sole start in France, and is very much worth another chance for his powerful stable given that is the best form on offer.
Hoi Polloi appeared to be feeling the pinch when unseating his rider at the third-last here last time, but that was a warm race and, moreover, the drop to two miles probably didn't benefit him, either. He had previously shaped well over a similar trip to this at Hereford, and is therefore preferred to another promising type in Sir Sholokhov, who shaped encouragingly when third in a novice hurdle won by subsequent Grade 2 scorer My Drogo here in November.
Song of The Hunter - 16:10 Newbury
Song of The Hunter started favourite and shaped well on his first start for Johnny Farrelly when finishing second at Warwick 18 days ago, and appeals as the type to progress further for his new stable. He is taken to go one place better now and confirm the form with Guernesey, who was just a place behind him that day and appeals as a danger one more.
Smart Stat
Siroco Jo - 13:15 Newbury
21% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at NEWBURY
Recommended bets
Siroco Jo - 13:15 Newbury
Hoi Polloi - 14:25 Newbury
Song of The Hunter - 16:10 Newbury
Newbury 5th Mar (2m Juv Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 5 March, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|See The Eagle Fly
|Siroco Jo
|Herbiers
|Saint Palais
|Old Friend
|Lady De Vega
|Salamanca School
|West On Sunset
|Siempre Rapido
Newbury 5th Mar (2m4f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 5 March, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sir Sholokhov
|Hoi Polloi
|Cascova
|Sonny Crockett
|Famous Clermont
|Dads Legacy
|Famous Last Word
|Another Nightcap
|Sheilas Spirit
|Big n Better
Newbury 5th Mar (2m4f Cond Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 5 March, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Confirmation Bias
|Song Of The Hunter
|Guernesey
|Pink Eyed Pedro
|Saggazza
|Everything For You
|Northern Bound
|Santon
|Our Dots Baby
|San Pedro De Senam
|Final Choice
|Etoile Rebelle
|Silver Nickel