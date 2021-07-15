Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Reach For The Moon - 13:35 Newbury

Reach For The Moon could be one of the best two-year-old maidens in training following his second-place finish to a very well-regarded sort in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and he is very hard to oppose on that form. Reach For The Moon was coltish and green beforehand, so is clearly still learning on the job, and one of the newcomers will have to be smart to stop him going one place better back down in class.

No. 9 (2) Reach For The Moon SBK 2/7 EXC 1.26 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Banshee - 14:10 Newbury

There are some well-bred newcomers on show here but preference is for Banshee, who exceeded market expectations when finishing third on debut at Goodwood five weeks ago, having to pick her way through the pack and far from knocked about. She is bred to stay further than this trip, but that run will surely have put an edge on her and she is taken to take a big step forward now.

No. 2 (4) Banshee (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Brian O'Rourke

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Maytal - 14:45 Newbury

Maytal is bred to be smart, and she did well to open her account in a seven-runner maiden at Haydock last time, again not suited by the emphasis on speed despite the longer trip. She didn't have to improve on that occasion, but she remains with a bigger performance in her locker, especially now having her stamina drawn out further, and an opening mark of 85 shouldn't be beyond her.