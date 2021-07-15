To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Newbury
Timeform bring you three to back at Newbury on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newbury on Friday...

"...an opening mark of 85 shouldn’t be beyond her..."

Timeform on Maytal

Reach For The Moon - 13:35 Newbury

Reach For The Moon could be one of the best two-year-old maidens in training following his second-place finish to a very well-regarded sort in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and he is very hard to oppose on that form. Reach For The Moon was coltish and green beforehand, so is clearly still learning on the job, and one of the newcomers will have to be smart to stop him going one place better back down in class.

Banshee - 14:10 Newbury

There are some well-bred newcomers on show here but preference is for Banshee, who exceeded market expectations when finishing third on debut at Goodwood five weeks ago, having to pick her way through the pack and far from knocked about. She is bred to stay further than this trip, but that run will surely have put an edge on her and she is taken to take a big step forward now.

Maytal - 14:45 Newbury

Maytal is bred to be smart, and she did well to open her account in a seven-runner maiden at Haydock last time, again not suited by the emphasis on speed despite the longer trip. She didn't have to improve on that occasion, but she remains with a bigger performance in her locker, especially now having her stamina drawn out further, and an opening mark of 85 shouldn't be beyond her.

Smart Stat

Banshee - 14:10 Newbury

28% - Frankie Dettori's strike rate at NEWBURY

Recommended bets

Back Reach For The Moon @ 1.75/7 in the 13:35 at Newbury
Back Banshee @ 3.55/2 in the 14:10 at Newbury
Back Maytal @ 3.55/2 in the 14:45 at Newbury

Newbury 16th Jul (7f Nov Stks)

Friday 16 July, 1.35pm

Newbury 16th Jul (6f Mdn Stks)

Friday 16 July, 2.10pm

Newbury 16th Jul (1m5f Hcap)

Friday 16 July, 2.45pm

