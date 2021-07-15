- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Frankie Dettori
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newbury on Friday...
"...an opening mark of 85 shouldn’t be beyond her..."
Timeform on Maytal
Reach For The Moon - 13:35 Newbury
Reach For The Moon could be one of the best two-year-old maidens in training following his second-place finish to a very well-regarded sort in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and he is very hard to oppose on that form. Reach For The Moon was coltish and green beforehand, so is clearly still learning on the job, and one of the newcomers will have to be smart to stop him going one place better back down in class.
There are some well-bred newcomers on show here but preference is for Banshee, who exceeded market expectations when finishing third on debut at Goodwood five weeks ago, having to pick her way through the pack and far from knocked about. She is bred to stay further than this trip, but that run will surely have put an edge on her and she is taken to take a big step forward now.
Maytal is bred to be smart, and she did well to open her account in a seven-runner maiden at Haydock last time, again not suited by the emphasis on speed despite the longer trip. She didn't have to improve on that occasion, but she remains with a bigger performance in her locker, especially now having her stamina drawn out further, and an opening mark of 85 shouldn't be beyond her.
Smart Stat
Banshee - 14:10 Newbury
28% - Frankie Dettori's strike rate at NEWBURY
Recommended bets
Newbury 16th Jul (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Friday 16 July, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Reach For The Moon
|Harrow
|Hamaki
|Dawn Of Liberation
|Firth Of Clyde
|Sydney Street
|Incumbent
|Green Team Station
|Amzaan
|Ben Milis
Newbury 16th Jul (6f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Friday 16 July, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Banshee
|Helene
|Intelligentsia
|Majestic Glory
|Loquace
|If You Can Dream
|Breeze Easy
|El Darooj
|Indian Guru
|Nikkis Girl
|Albus Anne
|Colour My Dream
Newbury 16th Jul (1m5f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 16 July, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Maytal
|Golden Bugle
|Military Two Step
|Horsefly
|Secret Shadow
|Quenelle Dor