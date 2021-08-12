To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Horse racing at Newbury
Timeform highlight the best bets at Newbury

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newbury on Friday...

Siyata - 14:45 Newbury

Siyata pulled her chance away on a couple of occasions in novice company, but she proved a different proposition with patient tactics employed on her handicap debut at Ffos Las last month. Siyata looked a long way ahead of her mark at Ffos Las, winning with more in hand than the margin of half a length would suggest. A 2 lb rise in the weights for that hands-and-heels success shouldn't be enough to stop her following up.

Delmona - 15:20 Newbury

Delmona has thrived on her racing and holds the strongest claims on form. She has not won since Bath but she was third in the Super Sprint, third in the Princess Margaret Stakes and runner-up in a listed contest at Deauville, beaten less than a length on all three occasions. She is a straightforward type who should give her running and gain a deserved success.

Top Secret - 16:30 Newbury

Top Secret got off the mark at Ascot last month and followed that up with arguably an even better effort in defeat at Newmarket last time. Top Secret clocked a notably fast closing sectional at Newmarket, catching the eye with his powerful finish, but he was unable to overhaul one that had secured first run. He is clearly in excellent heart and looks the one to side with.


Smart Stat

Alvediston - 13:40 Newbury
2 - William Haggas's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Siyata @ 3.02/1 in the 14:45 at Newbury
Back Delmona @ 5.04/1 in the 15:20 at Newbury
Back Top Secret @ 5.04/1 in the 16:30 at Newbury

