Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Siyata - 14:45 Newbury

Siyata pulled her chance away on a couple of occasions in novice company, but she proved a different proposition with patient tactics employed on her handicap debut at Ffos Las last month. Siyata looked a long way ahead of her mark at Ffos Las, winning with more in hand than the margin of half a length would suggest. A 2 lb rise in the weights for that hands-and-heels success shouldn't be enough to stop her following up.

No. 10 (2) Siyata SBK 15/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 73

Delmona - 15:20 Newbury

Delmona has thrived on her racing and holds the strongest claims on form. She has not won since Bath but she was third in the Super Sprint, third in the Princess Margaret Stakes and runner-up in a listed contest at Deauville, beaten less than a length on all three occasions. She is a straightforward type who should give her running and gain a deserved success.

No. 9 (10) Delmona (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Top Secret - 16:30 Newbury

Top Secret got off the mark at Ascot last month and followed that up with arguably an even better effort in defeat at Newmarket last time. Top Secret clocked a notably fast closing sectional at Newmarket, catching the eye with his powerful finish, but he was unable to overhaul one that had secured first run. He is clearly in excellent heart and looks the one to side with.