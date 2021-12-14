Newbury Racing Tips: Side with Silver

NAP: Silver to bag the gold

Silver Forever - 14:00 Newbury

Silver Forever had only one rival to beat on her chasing debut here last month, but Imperial Alcazar was a useful hurdler and she brushed him aside in good style, winning by six lengths. That was an excellent introduction over fences for a mare who had been off the track since landing a listed mares' hurdle at Sandown in March 2020. Silver Forever's reappearance at Newbury, where she impressed with how she jumped at speed up the straight, suggests she is well up to handling this rise in class.

No. 7 Silver Forever (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Green should be more mature now

Pull Again Green - 14:35 Newbury

Pull Again Green won both starts in bumpers and he shaped with promise when runner-up on his first start over hurdles at Ascot last month. Pull Again Green, a horse with plenty of physical scope, took a bit of time to find his stride when the pace finally quickened in a steadily-run race at Ascot, but he kept on well to get within half a length of the odds-on favourite after that rival had secured first run. He showed his immaturity on that hurdles debut but is entitled to come on significantly for that experience.