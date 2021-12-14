- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Newbury Racing Tips: Side with Silver
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newbury on Wednesday.
NAP: Silver to bag the gold
Silver Forever - 14:00 Newbury
Silver Forever had only one rival to beat on her chasing debut here last month, but Imperial Alcazar was a useful hurdler and she brushed him aside in good style, winning by six lengths. That was an excellent introduction over fences for a mare who had been off the track since landing a listed mares' hurdle at Sandown in March 2020. Silver Forever's reappearance at Newbury, where she impressed with how she jumped at speed up the straight, suggests she is well up to handling this rise in class.
NEXT BEST: Green should be more mature now
Pull Again Green - 14:35 Newbury
Pull Again Green won both starts in bumpers and he shaped with promise when runner-up on his first start over hurdles at Ascot last month. Pull Again Green, a horse with plenty of physical scope, took a bit of time to find his stride when the pace finally quickened in a steadily-run race at Ascot, but he kept on well to get within half a length of the odds-on favourite after that rival had secured first run. He showed his immaturity on that hurdles debut but is entitled to come on significantly for that experience.
