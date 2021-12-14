To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Side with Silver

Newbury racecourse
Newbury stages the pick of the jumps action on Wednesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newbury on Wednesday.

NAP: Silver to bag the gold

Silver Forever - 14:00 Newbury

Silver Forever had only one rival to beat on her chasing debut here last month, but Imperial Alcazar was a useful hurdler and she brushed him aside in good style, winning by six lengths. That was an excellent introduction over fences for a mare who had been off the track since landing a listed mares' hurdle at Sandown in March 2020. Silver Forever's reappearance at Newbury, where she impressed with how she jumped at speed up the straight, suggests she is well up to handling this rise in class.

NEXT BEST: Green should be more mature now

Pull Again Green - 14:35 Newbury

Pull Again Green won both starts in bumpers and he shaped with promise when runner-up on his first start over hurdles at Ascot last month. Pull Again Green, a horse with plenty of physical scope, took a bit of time to find his stride when the pace finally quickened in a steadily-run race at Ascot, but he kept on well to get within half a length of the odds-on favourite after that rival had secured first run. He showed his immaturity on that hurdles debut but is entitled to come on significantly for that experience.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Silver Forever @ 2.89/5 in the 14:00 at Newbury
NEXT BEST - Back Pull Again Green @ 4.03/1 in the 14:35 at Newbury

Newbury 15th Dec (2m7f Listed Mares Chs)

Wednesday 15 December, 2.00pm

Silver Forever
Chilli Filli
Bridge Native
Casablanca Mix
Momella
Win My Wings
Legends Gold
Hawthorn Cottage
Newbury 15th Dec (2m4f Nov Hrd)

Wednesday 15 December, 2.35pm

Shearer
Guardino
Pull Again Green
Goudhurst Star
Dom Of Mary
Maclaine
Wonderwall
Fifrelet
The Boola Boss
Mr Palm
