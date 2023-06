NAP

Newbury - 17:25 - Back Saligo Bay

No. 3 (3) Saligo Bay (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 1.9 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 79

Saligo Bay won a few times over hurdles after joining Gary Moore and he proved better than ever in this sphere to resume winning ways at Windsor last time, benefiting from a strong gallop, but also deserving extra credit to win in the manner he did from his position.

The runner-up has franked that form by winning since and, given how well backed Saligo Bay was on that occasion, there may be even more to come from him, so a subsequent 3 lb rise looks very lenient.

NEXT BEST

Newbury - 17:55 - Back Intricacy

No. 2 (5) Intricacy SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

Intricacy cost €750,000 as a yearling and he built on the promise of his debut effort when opening his account over an extended mile at Wolverhampton in December.

That form worked out well and he started favourite for his return over a mile and a half at the same course three weeks ago, but that race wasn't run at a strong gallop and he was unable to match strides with a speedier rival at the business end. The addition of a visor should sharpen him up now and he remains with potential on handicap and turf debut.