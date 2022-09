NAP: Sacred can prove too much for her rivals

Sacred - 16:03 Newbury

It is fair to day that Sacred has been a little underwhelming so far this season, not disgraced but having no obvious excuses in the Lennox Stakes, and proving a disappointment in the City of York Stakes last time.

She is proving expensive to follow, but this represents a big drop in class, and she was so impressive when winning the Hungerford Stakes over this course and distance just over a year ago. If coming back to anywhere near that form she will prove very hard to beat at this level.

No. 5 (2) Sacred SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Secret Box can come on for recent return

Secret Box - 17:05 Newbury

Secret Box was easy to back but showed improved form to open his account on handicap debut at Sandown in June last year and that form worked out very well with the runner-up developing into a near-smart filly since.

Clearly, Secret Box has had his problems since, but he shaped with a fair bit of promise on his return from 14 months off back at Sandown last month, proving rusty and unable to make any impact in the closing stages. He is a big, strapping gelding who seems sure to strip fitter for that outing now, and is potentially well handicapped on his form from last year.

No. 6 (15) Secret Box SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

EACH WAY: Chance Hasty Sailor to bounce back to form

Hasty Sailor - 16:35 Newbury

Hasty Sailor is a lightly-raced five-year-old who seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but he has some good form to his name, notably when brushing the reliable and useful Onesmoothoperator to the side in a handicap at Wolverhampton last year.

He was given a considerate ride on his return to action at Kempton in April, but left the impression he is a horse who has more to offer, and he clearly wasn't at his best when trailing home last at the same course in June. It is probably best to put a line through that run and, on the pick of his efforts, he should be very competitive from this mark.