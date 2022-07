NAP: Rogue Lightning can confirm debut impression

Rogue Lightning - 15:53 Newbury

This listed event can often produce an above-average type and Rogue Lightning looked just that when making a winning debut at Newmarket last month.

He was strong in the betting against the favourite who had already shown plenty - and has won comfortably since - but Rogue Lightning proved in a different league to that rival, a little keen in the early stages though moving through the race in good fashion and displaying a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed.

He stretched clear to a comfortable four and a half length win and that is form to view positively. There should be plenty more to come from him now and Rogue Lightning is strongly fancied to take this rise in class in his stride before moving into pattern company.

No. 7 (7) Rogue Lightning (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Divine Jewel can progress again

Divine Jewel - 15:18 Newbury

Divine Jewel is a well-bred filly who had shown promise on her first three starts, but she proved a different proposition upped to this trip when opening her account on handicap debut at Lingfield last month.

Admittedly, that wasn't a deep handicap, but it was hard not to be impressed by how easily she got the job done, making her own running and at no time in the race given a hard time. The three behind her were stretched out, which doesn't say much for the form, but Divine Jewel was much superior in any case.

The handicapper has raised her 6 lb for that success, which looks more than fair, and she has the potential to rate a far bit higher than this, and the lack of pace in the race isn't a concern given how comfortable she looked from the front last time.

No. 4 (6) Divine Jewel SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY: Tarjeeh can take a big step forward

Tarjeeh - 13:00 Newbury

Tarjeeh's sales price quadrupled from foal to yearling and he very much caught the eye on debut at Windsor last month under a considerate ride.

The winner of that race looked a useful sort but Tarjeeh was given a much more patient ride, racing off the pace after a slow start and never really asked to catch the leaders before he started to make headway under a hands-and-heels ride a furlong out.

He stayed on well to finish a never-nearer fourth and is sure to find that experience aiding his development. There is stamina in his pedigree, so the step up to seven furlongs will suit, and he shouldn't be overlooked in this field for all it looks a hot race on paper.