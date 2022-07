NAP: Rogue Spirit rock solid

Rogue Spirit - 15:30 Newbury

Rogue Spirit displayed plenty of speed when making all to win on debut at Beverley in May and almost repeated the feat when caught only in the dying strides in a useful event over the same course and distance later that month.

That form has worked out incredibly well with the winner going on to finish fourth in the Windsor Castle Stakes, and the third running out a convincing winner of the Norfolk Stakes, both at Royal Ascot.

Rogue Spirit has completed a simple task at Wolverhampton since, doing only what was needed, and he remains with plenty of potential back on turf. Big chance.

No. 13 (18) Rogue Spirit SBK 10/3 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Finest Sound can bounce back

Finest Sound - 13:50 Newbury

This has the potential to turn tactical, but Finest Sound is well worth another chance following his below-par effort at Epsom last time where connections claimed the track didn't suit.

His previous efforts read very well, though, having finished third in a strong Group 3 over 9 furlongs at Newmarket in October, and running to a similar level in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta Stakes at Meydan in March.

Both of those efforts put Finest Sound in with an excellent chance in this field over a trip that is no problem to him and he looks overpriced at the time of writing.

No. 3 (4) Finest Sound (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Diligent Harry has a good chance

Diligent Harry - 14:56 Newbury

Diligent Harry is yet to win on turf, but ran a cracker to be beaten a neck by Happy Romance in this race 12 months ago, having to make his own running but staying on determinedly after looking like he may fall back through the field two furlongs out.

He traded at 1.17 in running on Betfair when beaten a head by a race-fit rival on his return in listed company at Doncaster in March, and he reportedly suffered a setback after, so he is entitled to come on a bit for his run in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot last time where he again finished behind Happy Romance.

Happy Romance has run below form in the July Cup since and, though she has won at this meeting for the last two years, whether Diligent Harry should be more than double the price is questionable.