NAP: Pogo is hard to oppose

Pogo - 15:35 Newbury

It's a rare thing on the Flat for a horse to prove better than ever at the age of six, but that is exactly what Pogo has done this year with back-to-back Group-race victories at Haydock and Newmarket.

After gaining a first success in pattern company in the John of Gaunt Stakes in May, Pogo then produced the performance of his career to defy a 3 lb penalty and follow up in the Criterion Stakes, making all to land the spoils by two lengths in dominant fashion.

Admittedly, Pogo was unable to complete the hat-trick in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last time, but he ran another sound race to finish third, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a neck and a short head.

He is clearly thriving at present and a repeat of his improved efforts this season will give him every chance of resuming winning ways in this Group 2.

No. 3 (2) Pogo (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Definite deserves another chance

Definite - 13:20 Newbury

Definite was no match for the rapidly progressive Eagle's Way at Nottingham last time, but there was little shame in that as the winner looks a smart prospect and is likely to be plying his trade at a much higher level before the end of the season.

There doesn't appear to be anything of that calibre in opposition today and Definite is well worth another chance to double his career tally having opened his account with a comfortable victory at Haydock in June.

He is still only 6 lb higher in the weights and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer after just six starts.

No. 8 (3) Definite SBK 11/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77

EACH-WAY: Dance Fever has decent claims

Dance Fever - 15:00 Newbury

Dance Fever seems to be coming to the boil gradually and there was plenty to like about his latest effort at Goodwood, running on well to pass the post only two and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

That was a big step back in the right direction and he is starting to look dangerously well handicapped judged on the pick of his form.

After all, Dance Fever can line up from the same mark today as when registering his last success in July 2021, so he seems sure to go well as he tries to provide Clive Cox and Adam Kirby with a third consecutive win in this race.