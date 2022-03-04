Newbury Racing Tips: No question marks with Punctuation

NAP: Punctuation can progress again

Punctuation - 14:27 Newbury

Punctuation justified good support with an impressive victory at Warwick in January, steadily drawing clear from the last to win by four and a half lengths with plenty in hand. That was his first start for eight months and his first start of any kind since joining the Fergal O'Brien yard (formerly trained by Charlie Longsdon), that switch of stable and the application of a first-time tongue strap perhaps proving the catalysts for a much-improved display. A near-useful performer on the Flat earlier in his career, Punctuation may yet have more to offer over hurdles now that everything has clicked. As such, he remains one to keep on the right side despite an 11-lb hike in the weights.

No. 6 Punctuation SBK 85/40 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 106

NEXT BEST: Black Poppy starting to blossom

Black Poppy - 15:02 Newbury

Black Poppy showed a really likeable attitude when making a winning start to life in handicaps at Hereford five weeks ago, rallying gamely when headed briefly on the run-in to edge ahead close home and get the verdict by a neck. That was probably just an ordinary contest, but Black Poppy had been in and amongst some useful sorts in his previous starts over hurdles, showing more than enough to suggest that he might reach a similar level himself one day. It will certainly be no surprise if Black Poppy takes another big step forward today and he is very much one to keep on the right side from just a 5 lb higher mark than last time, representing the Kerry Lee yard which continues in good nick (four winners from last 16 runners).

No. 6 Black Poppy SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 113

EACH-WAY: Farinet can be forgiven a bad run

Farinet - 13:50 Newbury

Farinet proved a disappointment on his latest outing at Sandown, but it's probably worth putting a line through that run under the circumstances, blatantly failing to get home on his first try at three miles. The drop back in trip to two and a half miles will be in his favour today and he has a generally progressive profile since joining the Venetia Williams yard, notably showing useful form when successful on his previous visit to Sandown in January. A BHA mark of 137 still looks fair if Farinet can get back to that level and it's also a positive that he has shown himself to be very effective when the mud is flying.