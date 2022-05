NAP: Way of Life is a leading contender

Way of Life - 15:50 Newbury

Way of Life completed a four-timer with his most convincing success yet at Lingfield three weeks ago, quickening clear in the final furlong to win by three lengths with plenty in hand. This will be tougher now back on turf from a 7 lb higher mark, but he is clearly going the right way and the form of his penultimate win at Wolverhampton could hardly have worked out better (the fourth and fifth also won next-time-out). The Jonathan Portman yard continues on a roll (72% of horses running to form) and Way of Life remains one to keep on the right side as he tries to make it five in a row.

No. 7 (8) Way Of Life SBK 5/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 71

NEXT BEST: Don't give up on Independent Act

Independent Act - 16:20 Newbury

Independent Act shaped with promise when fourth on his handicap debut at Newmarket last month, keeping on well under mainly hands-and-heels riding to pass the post less than three lengths behind the winner. That was just the third start of his career and his first on turf following two appearances on the all-weather at the backend of last year (won the first of them in a maiden at Lingfield in November). The suspicion remains that we haven't seen the best of him yet and he is well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 84 in what is a weaker race than the one he contested last time. He is also fitted with a hood for the first time today having been on his toes in the preliminaries at Newmarket.

No. 1 (2) Independent Act (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY: Hathlool has solid place claims

Hathlool - 13:00 Newbury

Hathlool shaped better than the bare result when finishing fifth on his latest outing at Ascot, leaving the firm impression he should have been second at worst. He was simply left with too much to do and could never get on terms after being forced to pick his way through in the final two furlongs, passing the post seven and a half lengths behind the winner but appearing to finish with running left. He will hopefully get a strong gallop to aim at today and the way he shaped at Ascot suggests there are more races to be won with him following a productive winter on the all-weather.