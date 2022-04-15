- Trainer: Tom Clover
- Jockey: David Egan
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 5lbs
- OR: 87
Newbury Racing Tips: Let's go Rogue
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newbury on Saturday.
"...he must go very close again having been left on the same mark..."
NAP: Rogue Bear looks ahead of his mark
Several of these contested the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster last month and that looks the form to focus on. Saleymm did best by finishing second and he travelled through the race like a well-handicapped horse, but Rogue Bear was only half a length behind him in third and arguably shaped best of all.
The first seven home in the Lincoln all broke from single-figure draws, but Rogue Bear came from stall 19 and much further back after being hampered at the start. He settled well enough in rear but was forced to make his challenge down the stands side while the race was developing away from him, and he must go very close again having been left on the same mark.
NEXT BEST: Perfect to Power home
Perfect Power won the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot before enduring a luckless run in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood next time, but he reversed the form with the three that finished in front of him when taking the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville, and followed that up with another top-level success in the Middle Park at Newmarket.
That is some of the best form on offer and with fellow Group 1 winner Angel Bleu seemingly in need of slower ground Perfect Power looks a solid bet. There is plenty of stamina on the dam's side of the pedigree so he should have no problem staying seven furlongs.
EACH-WAY: Random Harvest should be hard to keep out the frame
Random Harvest sprang a surprise but looked a good prospect when beating some well-bred fillies on debut at Yarmouth in 2020, and she shaped well in both of her starts last season following an absence.
She was well backed to follow up under a penalty after nearly a year off at Kempton in September and acquitted herself well, just looking short of pace at the business end under more speed-favouring conditions. She didn't have many excuses when third to a smart filly on handicap debut at Newmarket on her final start, though she again left the impression that she would come into her own once tackling further, and looks very interesting on her first start at a mile and a quarter with that in mind.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Newbury 16th Apr (7f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 16 April, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Angel Bleu
|Perfect Power
|Lusail
|Flaming Rib
|Gubbass
|The Wizard Of Eye
Newbury 16th Apr (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 16 April, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rogue Bear
|Saleymm
|Modern News
|Irish Admiral
|Migration
|Caradoc
|Isla Kai
|Etonian
|The Turpinator
|Cu Chulainn
|Orbaan
|Trais Fluors
|Animal Instinct
|Oh This Is Us
|Teodolina
|The Kodi Kid
|Mr Tyrrell
Newbury 16th Apr (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 16 April, 5.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Carp Kid
|Random Harvest
|Moktasaab
|Frontispiece
|Fitwood Star
|Super Den
|Roscioli
|Eagle Court
|Country Pyle
|Sweet Reward
|Fast Steps
|Danville
|Clay
|Beautiful Crown
|Heart Of Soul
|Liberated Lad
|No Recollection
|Rival
|Wise Glory
|Racing Country