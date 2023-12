A Newbury NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newbury NAP - 13:05 - Back Jingko Blue

No. 9 Jingko Blue (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Jingko Blue was bought for £225,000 after winning his sole outing in Irish points and he made a promising hurdling debut despite failing to land the odds at Warwick last month, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only three and a half lengths having met a bit of trouble from the home turn.

That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, receiving 6 lb from the two previous winners in the line-up, and there should be more to come from him with the run under his belt.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, who is seeking a fourth success in this novice hurdle since 2014, Jingko Blue can show the benefit of his debut under Rules to open his account at the second attempt.

Newbury Next Best - 14:50 - Back Monbeg Genius

No. 12 Monbeg Genius (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 147

Monbeg Genius came a long way in his five starts over fences last season and he ended the campaign with a fine third in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, impressing with the way he went through the race and keeping on well to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths.

The first two from that contest, Corach Rambler (Grand National) and Fastorslow (Punchestown Gold Cup and John Durkan Memorial Chase), have both won big races subsequently, so it's clearly a very strong piece of form.

It's worth putting a line through Monbeg Genius' reappearance run at Ascot, when one jumping error cost him his chance, and he remains one to be positive about from this mark with further progress on the cards.

Newbury Each-Way - 13:40 - Back Off To A Flyer

No. 11 Off To A Flyer (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 120

Off To A Flyer signed off as a novice looking progressive, showing fairly useful form when successful on his final start in a handicap hurdle at Ayr in April, and he is better judged on that effort than when finishing well held on his return to action at Cheltenham a couple of weeks ago.

That was his first start for seven months and he shaped much better than the bare result, not being unduly punished having lost his place when badly hampered two out.

The form of his Ayr victory has worked out well - the pair who followed him home have both been among the winners since - and a 7 lb higher mark is unlikely to prove beyond him somewhere down the line, albeit this trip might be a bare minimum for him nowadays.