Newbury Racing Tips: Hobbs set for a good day

NAP: Another for You

One For You - 14:30 Newbury

This looks a competitive handicap on paper but not many arrive with the potential of One For You who has won both of his starts over hurdles since sent handicapping.

Those wins came back in the spring, but the form has worked out well, and One For You appeals as the type who remains at the right end of the handicap. He found another chunk of improvement to beat a solid operator in Highway One O One at Market Rasen last time, jumping well in the main and relishing the test of stamina. The extra furlong he faces here on this more galloping track is sure to suit and he makes plenty of appeal on his return to action with the Philip Hobbs yard going well.

No. 11 One For You (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 123

NEXT BEST: Stay with the Hobbs yard

Hope You Do - 12:20 Newbury

Philip Hobbs has won two of the last four renewals of this conditional jockeys' handicap and he appears to be targeting the race again with the unexposed Hope You Do.

Hope You Do won a bumper on his sole start in France and was very strong in the market for his British and hurdling debut at Warwick last December. He failed to make an impact and has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind since. He wasn't at all given a hard time at Chepstow last time and an opening mark of 107 could underestimate him greatly.

No. 9 Hope You Do (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Sean Houlihan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 107

EACH WAY: Bust em' Up

Buster Thomas - 15:05 Newbury

Buster Thomas is now a 10-year-old but he showed the benefit of a breathing operation when resuming winning ways after a three-months break at Market Rasen in September and he remains well handicapped on old form following a 4 lb rise.

A contested pace had the field strung out but Buster Thomas wasn't fazed and was up with the pace for much of the way, third when ridden in the straight and found plenty to lead on the run-in, pulling well clear of the remainder with the runner-up. Admittedly, this is a much stronger race now, but a breathing operation has clearly helped him, and he should be bang in the mix once again from this mark.