NAP

Tiber Flow - 13:35 Newbury

Tiber Flow has quickly developed into a smart performer, winning his first three starts before putting up an even better effort in defeat when runner-up in the Sprint on All-Weather Championships Finals Day. Tiber Flow was beaten only a short-head by El Caballo, another smart sprinter, and it's worth noting that he pulled three and a quarter lengths clear of the third in a race that was run in a good time. That is the strongest form on offer - Tiber Flow is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures - and there's no reason to believe the switch to turf will cause a problem, so this exciting sprinter can return to winning ways.

No. 9 (5) Tiber Flow (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Foxes Tales - 14:10 Newbury

Foxes Tales enjoyed a productive campaign last term, winning on three occasions, including in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot and in the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock. Foxes Tales was no match for Mostahdaf on his seasonal reappearance at Sandown last month, but that rival looks set to make a big impact at the highest level, so Foxes Tales emerged with credit, running up to his best on Timeform's figures. He steps up to a mile and a half for the first time here but should have no problem staying.

No. 4 (5) Foxes Tales (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Sinjaari - 17:04 Newbury

Sinjaari has a good record fresh as he won the John Smith's Cup at York on his return in 2020 and then looked unlucky not to strike on his reappearance at the same venue last season, just failing to get up after meeting trouble. He wasn't at his best in two subsequent starts last term, but he makes his return with his yard among the winners and in a weaker race than many he has contested, while he is also on a competitive mark. The drop in trip poses a new question but he has enough in his favour to suggest he will go well.