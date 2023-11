A Newbury NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newbury Nap - 14:25 - Back Equinus

No. 12 Equinus (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: James Turner

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 117

Equinus opened his account in this sphere on handicap debut over two and a half miles at Ffos Las last season, but he didn't progress as expected afterwards.

However, he came in for strong support, and resumed winning ways on his return at Aintree 11 days ago, a second try at three miles bringing about further improvement.

He is still prone to the odd jumping error, but he had plenty in hand, and he escapes a penalty for that success. Equinus makes plenty of appeal able to race from the same mark and could have even more to offer at this trip.

Back Equinus

Newbury Next Best - 15:00 - Back Northern Bound

No. 7 Northern Bound (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 124

Northern Bound is a consistent sort on the whole and he won this race last year with a bit up his sleeve.

That was his last success and he has fallen down the weights since, but he shaped well at Wetherby last month when finishing third on his first start since undergoing another breathing operation.

Northern Bound left the impression he would have been suited by a stronger gallop on that occasion and, now 9 lb lower than his last winning mark, he is worth chancing to build on that to record another win in this race.

Back Northern Bound

Newbury Each Way - 13:15 - Back Inch House

No. 11 Inch House (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 120

Inch House was purchased for £125,000 after winning an Irish point and he improved with every start over hurdles last season, opening his account at the third attempt in a three-mile novice at Chepstow.

He also shaped with plenty of promise on his chase and handicap debut on his return back at Chepstow last month, doing well to finish as close as he did given the severity of his one notable error.

That experience won't be lost on him and he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark.