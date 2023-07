NAP

Newbury - 19:50 - Back Daahes

No. 8 (3) Daahes (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 77

Daahes has a good pedigree but he shaped as though in need of the experience when finishing nearer last than first on his debut last summer and he still looked to be carrying condition on his next start at Newmarket.

That race worked out well, though, and he showed improved form on his return from nine months off at Salisbury last month, outpaced around halfway but doing all of his best work at the finish. Daahes is the type that should do better now handicapping and an opening mark of 77 shouldn't overburden him.

NEXT BEST

Newbury - 20:25 - Back Graham

No. 9 (6) Graham SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 70

Graham has shown improved form since moving up in trip this season, deservedly opening his account over a mile and a half at Salisbury last time, having the run of the race but quickening clear in some style in the closing stages.

That was just a three-runner event but it was a very comfortable success, and the runner-up has franked the form by winning since. Graham is 5 lb higher now, pitched into a deeper race and dropped in trip, but he is bred to be useful and has the potential to progress again.

EACH WAY

Newbury - 21:00 - Back Golden Phase

No. 12 (10) Golden Phase SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Denis Coakley

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 53

Golden Phase showed ability without being knocked about on her first three starts, seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, and she duly shaped well on her handicap debut when hitting the frame at Kempton in May, finishing four and a half lengths behind the reopposing Clarko's Back.

Golden Phase wasn't seen to best effect on that occasion, though, held up in a race where it paid to race prominently, finishing best of all from an unpromising position. The switch to a straight mile should enable her more time to hit full stride and she is well worth backing to overturn previous form on revised terms.