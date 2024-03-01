Newbury Racing Tips: Brentford Hope remains on a fair mark

A Newbury Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Newbury Nap - 15:00 - Back Brentford Hope

No. 2 Brentford Hope SBK 6/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 134

Brentford Hope was bordering on smart when trained by Richard Hughes on the Flat and he has made a promising start for these connections, winning three of his five starts, looking well ahead of his mark when scoring by 16 lengths over course and distance in November.

He ran well in defeat back here last time, pulling clear of the remainder with the first two and, given he remains on a mark he can be competitive from, he will remain of interest in a race which doesn't look as deep.

Newbury Next Best - 14:25 - Back All Authorized

All Authorized came with a big reputation and readily landed the odds on his debut in a bumper at Fontwell last season.

He has made a promising start over hurdles, too, shaping better than the distance beaten suggests over a two and a half miles at Lingfield, and quickly dispelling a lesser effort when a close fourth at Sandown last time.

All Authorized remains with potential now entering handicaps and, based on his bumper form and latest run, he has been handed a potentially lenient mark of 110.