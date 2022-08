NAP: Ascending can climb higher

Ascending - 16:10 Newbury

Ascending looked a useful prospect when gaining the first success of his career in a handicap at Goodwood nine weeks ago, only winning by a length but looking value for extra after meeting a bit of trouble.

He was going away at the line and the manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 4 lb rise in the weights.

Still relatively lightly raced, Ascending may yet have more to offer and seems sure to go well again in his follow-up bid.

No. 3 (4) Ascending (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST: More to come from Miss Attitude

Miss Attitude - 15:40 Newbury

Miss Attitude showed improved form to get off the mark in a maiden at Sandown last week, making all to win by a length in comfortable fashion.

That was a big step in the right direction and she remains one to keep on the right side now making the switch to nurseries.

After all, Miss Attitude is likely to progress further after just four starts and she has already shown enough to suggest a BHA mark of 71 is a good starting point to life in this sphere.

No. 6 (2) Miss Attitude SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 71

EACH-WAY: Katey Kontent has solid claims

Katey Kontent - 15:10 Newbury

Katey Kontent shaped better than the bare result when sixth in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, doing well to be beaten only five and a half lengths given that she raced closer to the strong gallop than ideal.

This represents a significant drop in class and she is well worth another chance to confirm the promise she showed when winning her first two starts at Salisbury and Windsor in the style of a smart filly.