Newbury Racing Tips: A Glorious bet

Newbury
There is a seven-race card at Newbury on Friday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newbury on Friday.

"...she will be hard to beat if in the same form under a penalty which leaves her still well treated on the pick of her form..."

Glorious Lady

NAP: Glorious Lady can follow up

Glorious Lady - 14:55 Newbury

Glorious Lady caused a surprise when opening her account for this yard at Warwick last week and she looks well treated turned out under a penalty.

She was 14 lb out of the weights when recording that victory, first-time cheekpieces clearly having a positive effect and she displayed a good attitude in the closing stages. The step back in trip shouldn't pose a problem and she will be hard to beat if in the same form under a penalty which leaves her still well treated on the pick of her form.

NEXT BEST: Casa Tall expected to bounce back

Casa Tall - 16:35 Newbury

A dual winner over fences this season, Casa Tall needs to shrug off a lesser effort over course and distance last time, but he may have needed that run on his return from 10 weeks off, and remains well handicapped on the pick of his form.

He bumped into a well-handicapped sort on his previous start at Haydock and is generally a consistent sort. This doesn't look the deepest handicap for the grade and he will be competitive if taking a step forward for a yard that are starting to hit form again.

EACH WAY: Elham Valley on his way back

Elham Valley - 13:45 Newbury

Elham Valley left the impression he is working his way back to form when third at Warwick last time and is handicapped to strike.

He sported first-time cheekpieces on that occasion, and turned in his best performance of the season, keeping on well without causing a threat after losing his position on the home turn. He's now 12 lb lower than when third in last season's Fred Winter and this longer trip should suit.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Glorious Lady @ 2.77/4 in the 14:55 Newbury
Next Best - Back Casa Tall @ 4.57/2 in the 16:35 Newbury
Each Way - Back Elham Valley @ 6.05/1 in the 13:45 Newbury

