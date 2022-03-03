- Trainer: Cynthia Woods
- Jockey: Tabitha Worsley
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 3lbs
- OR: 95
Newbury Racing Tips: A Glorious bet
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newbury on Friday.
"...she will be hard to beat if in the same form under a penalty which leaves her still well treated on the pick of her form..."
Glorious Lady
NAP: Glorious Lady can follow up
Glorious Lady caused a surprise when opening her account for this yard at Warwick last week and she looks well treated turned out under a penalty.
She was 14 lb out of the weights when recording that victory, first-time cheekpieces clearly having a positive effect and she displayed a good attitude in the closing stages. The step back in trip shouldn't pose a problem and she will be hard to beat if in the same form under a penalty which leaves her still well treated on the pick of her form.
NEXT BEST: Casa Tall expected to bounce back
A dual winner over fences this season, Casa Tall needs to shrug off a lesser effort over course and distance last time, but he may have needed that run on his return from 10 weeks off, and remains well handicapped on the pick of his form.
He bumped into a well-handicapped sort on his previous start at Haydock and is generally a consistent sort. This doesn't look the deepest handicap for the grade and he will be competitive if taking a step forward for a yard that are starting to hit form again.
EACH WAY: Elham Valley on his way back
Elham Valley left the impression he is working his way back to form when third at Warwick last time and is handicapped to strike.
He sported first-time cheekpieces on that occasion, and turned in his best performance of the season, keeping on well without causing a threat after losing his position on the home turn. He's now 12 lb lower than when third in last season's Fred Winter and this longer trip should suit.
Newbury 4th Mar (2m4f Cond Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 4 March, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shearer
|Neon Moon
|Top of the Bill
|Stratton Oakmont
|Petit Palais
|Elham Valley
|Kuraka
|The Knot Is Tied
|Stringtoyourbow
Newbury 4th Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 4 March, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Glorious Lady
|Lilith
|Fortunes Melody
|Roseisaroseisarose
|Candy Lou
Newbury 4th Mar (2m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 4 March, 4.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Monsieur Lecoq
|Casa Tall
|Somekindofstar
|Commis Doffice
|Chic Name
|Paddys Poem