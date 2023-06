NAP

Navan - 16:40 - Back Canute

No. 6 (1) Canute (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 82

Canute wasn't seen to best effect when finishing fourth on his handicap debut at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two lengths having been denied a run in the final furlong. He stayed on strongly once finally getting a gap and even appeared to finish with running left in the manner of one likely to be suited by going back up in trip. Crucially, Canute is 2 lb lower in the weights today, so it's easy to make the case for him from a handicapping viewpoint, while the top form of the Aidan O'Brien yard (88% of horses running to form) also gives cause for optimism.

NEXT BEST

Navan - 15:40 - Back Didn'thavemuchtodo

No. 3 (3) Didn'thavemuchtodo (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Didn'thavemuchtodo came a long way in a short space of time as a three-year-old, producing her best effort when last seen finishing sixth (beaten only three lengths) in the Group 2 Blandford Stakes at the Curragh in September. She is down markedly in grade today and that form sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Very much the type to go on improving as a four-year-old, Didn'thavemuchtodo should have no issues with the drop back to a mile and it looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways if ready to go after nine months off.

EACH-WAY

Navan - 17:10 - Back Lisamaria

No. 17 (8) Lisamaria (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Paul W. Flynn, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 48

Lisamaria proved at least as good as ever when finishing third in a big-field handicap at Gowran last month, ultimately passing the post a length and three-quarters behind the winner having led briefly entering the final furlong. She is 1 lb lower in the weights today and it's not out of the question that the extra distance today could eke out a bit more improvement. Still relatively unexposed for one at this level, Lisamaria is worth another chance to get off the mark, albeit very few can be ruled out with total confidence in a wide-open heat.