Nassau Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Deirdre (Mitsuru Hashida/Oisin Murphy)

Japanese mare who took this contest 12 months ago and returned as good as ever after 4 months off when five lengths fifth of 7 to Ghaiyyath in Eclipse Stakes at Sandown. Much respected in her follow-up bid.

No. 1 (6) Deirdre (Jpn) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Mitsuru Hashida, Japan

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 114 Form: 661434-25

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Sandown Park 5/7 Flat 1m 1f 209y Good 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 27 29/02/20 King Abdulaziz 2/8 Flat 1m 2f 97y Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Oisin Murphy - 08/12/19 Sha Tin 4/14 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 8st 10lbs Oisin Murphy - 19/10/19 Ascot 3/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 16.54 14/09/19 Leopardstown 4/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 4lbs Oisin Murphy 18.6 01/08/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 28.63 19/06/19 Ascot Prince of Wales's Stakes 6/8 Flat 1m 1f 212y Soft 8st 11lbs Yutaka Take 56.59 28/04/19 Sha Tin 6/13 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 8st 10lbs Yutaka Take - 30/03/19 Meydan 4/13 Flat 1m 209y Good 8st 10lbs Joao Moreira 20.68 24/02/19 Nakayama 6/11 Flat 1m 209y Firm 8st 7lbs - 09/12/18 Sha Tin 2/9 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 8st 10lbs Christophe-Patrice Lemaire - 13/10/18 Tokyo 1/11 Flat 1m 209y Firm 8st 11lbs - 29/07/18 Sapporo 1/11 Flat 1m 1f 209y Firm 8st 9lbs - 31/03/18 Meydan 3/15 Flat 1m 209y Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Christophe-Patrice Lemaire 29 11/02/18 Kyoto 6/10 Flat 1m 2f 206y Gd/sft 8st 7lbs - 12/11/17 Kyoto 12/18 Flat 1m 2f 206y Firm 8st 7lbs - 15/10/17 Kyoto 1/18 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/sft 8st 9lbs - 09/09/17 Nakayama 1/18 Flat 1m 1f 207y Firm 8st 7lbs Yasunari Iwata - 13/08/17 Sapporo 1/10 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 8st 3lbs Yasunari Iwata - 21/05/17 Tokyo 4/18 Flat 1m 3f 205y Firm 8st 9lbs - 07/05/17 Kyoto 1/9 Flat 1m 209y Firm 8st 7lbs Yasunari Iwata -

2. Lavender's Blue (Amanda Perrett/William Buick)

Made up into a smart filly in 2019, landing Sandown Group 3, and not disgraced after 8 months off when fading seventh to Nazeef in Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. This is a big ask, though.

No. 2 (5) Lavender's Blue (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 109 Form: 12014-7

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes 7/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 6.7 05/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 12.5 31/08/19 Sandown Park 1/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Jim Crowley 22.95 31/05/19 Epsom Downs Oaks 14/14 Flat 1m 4f 6y Good 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 26 18/05/19 Newbury 2/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 7.24 16/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 4.27

3. Magic Wand (Aidan O'Brien/Frankie Dettori)

Very smart mare who arrives on the back of a good fourth behind Ghaiyyath in the Eclipse at Sandown when ridden more patiently than usual. Solid contender back against her own sex.

No. 3 (2) Magic Wand (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 116 Form: 4012-2914

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Sandown Park 4/7 Flat 1m 1f 209y Good 9st 0lbs P. B. Beggy 29 13/06/20 Curragh 1/4 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 1.8 29/02/20 King Abdulaziz 9/14 Flat 1m 209y Fast 0 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore - 25/01/20 Gulfstream Park 2/12 Flat 1m 1f 110y Firm 0 8st 7lbs Ryan Moore - 08/12/19 Sha Tin 2/8 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 0 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore - 09/11/19 Flemington 1/16 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 0 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore - 05/11/19 Flemington 10/24 Flat 1m 7f 200y Soft 8st 6lbs Ryan Moore - 26/10/19 Moonee Valley 4/14 Flat 1m 2f 31y Good 0 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore - 14/09/19 Leopardstown 2/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 0 9st 4lbs Seamie Heffernan 31.5 10/08/19 Arlington 2/9 Flat 1m 2f Firm 0 8st 11lbs W. M. Lordan - 27/07/19 Ascot King George 11/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 0 9st 4lbs Donnacha O'Brien 74.86 28/06/19 Curragh 2/5 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 10lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.95 18/06/19 Ascot Wolferton Stakes 2/16 Flat 1m 1f 212y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 6.2 11/05/19 Belmont Park 3/9 Flat 1m 3f Firm 8st 4lbs W. M. Lordan - 30/03/19 Meydan 5/8 Flat 1m 3f 216y Good 8st 8lbs Ryan Moore 6.19 26/01/19 Gulfstream Park 2/10 Flat 1m 1f 110y Gd/sft 8st 0lbs W. M. Lordan - 03/11/18 Churchill Downs 4/14 Flat 1m 3f Good 8st 8lbs Ryan Moore 5.7 07/10/18 Longchamp 2/15 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 5.93 16/09/18 Longchamp 2/8 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/frm 8st 9lbs W. M. Lordan - 23/08/18 York 5/8 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm z 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 11.26 21/07/18 Curragh 5/7 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm z 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 1.95

4. Nazeef (John Gosden/Jim Crowley)

Most likeable filly who enhanced her fine strike rate with best run yet when winning Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket by neck from Billesdon Brook. Will be at least as effective at 10f, so good claims.

No. 4 (4) Nazeef SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 116 Form: 3111-111

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 10/07/20 Newmarket (July) 1/6 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Jim Crowley 6.02 16/06/20 Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes 1/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 4.8 03/06/20 Kempton Park 1/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 7lbs Jim Crowley 5.62 21/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/4 Flat 1m Good 9st 8lbs Dane O'Neill 2.53 04/09/19 Chelmsford City 1/4 Flat 1m Slow 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 1.34 27/06/19 Newmarket (July) 1/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 1.69 08/06/19 Newmarket (July) 3/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Nicky Mackay 15

5. Queen Power (Sir Michael Stoute/Silvestre De Sousa)

Landed 10f Newbury listed event last term and she shaped as though return to that trip would be ideal when third to Nazeef in Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. Smart but has fair bit to find.

No. 5 (7) Queen Power (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 107 Form: 1/2144-23

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes 3/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.66 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 6.96 24/08/19 Windsor 4/5 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 2.54 20/06/19 Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes 4/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 7.45 18/05/19 Newbury 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 2.9 01/05/19 Ascot 2/9 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Silvestre De Sousa 2.52 12/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 5.68

6. Fancy Blue (Donnacha O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Hugely progressive filly who proved suited by the step up in trip when winning Prix de Diane at Chantilly by a head from Alpine Star. Earlier fine second in Irish 1000 Guineas. More to come so the one to beat.

No. 6 (3) Fancy Blue (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 114 Form: 11-21

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Chantilly 1/11 Flat 1m 2f 97y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 13/06/20 Curragh 2/11 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Declan McDonogh 24.2 13/10/19 Curragh 1/7 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 5.7 18/09/19 Naas 1/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 10.57

7. One Voice (Jessica Harrington/Tom Marquand)

Improving filly who landed Group 3 at Leopardstown before excellent fifth to Lemista in Group 2 at the Curragh when suffering very poor run. This is far tougher but she shouldn't be underestimated.

No. 7 (1) One Voice (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 106 Form: 21-215