- Trainer: Mitsuru Hashida, Japan
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 114
Nassau Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Thursday's Nassau Stakes and pick out their 1-2-3...
"Hugely progressive filly..."
Timeform on Fancy Blue
1. Deirdre (Mitsuru Hashida/Oisin Murphy)
Japanese mare who took this contest 12 months ago and returned as good as ever after 4 months off when five lengths fifth of 7 to Ghaiyyath in Eclipse Stakes at Sandown. Much respected in her follow-up bid.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Sandown Park
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|27
|29/02/20
|King Abdulaziz
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 97y
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|-
|08/12/19
|Sha Tin
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|-
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|16.54
|14/09/19
|Leopardstown
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|18.6
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|28.63
|19/06/19
|Ascot Prince of Wales's Stakes
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 212y
|Soft
|8st 11lbs
|Yutaka Take
|56.59
|28/04/19
|Sha Tin
|6/13
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Yutaka Take
|-
|30/03/19
|Meydan
|4/13
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Joao Moreira
|20.68
|24/02/19
|Nakayama
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Firm
|8st 7lbs
|-
|09/12/18
|Sha Tin
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Christophe-Patrice Lemaire
|-
|13/10/18
|Tokyo
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Firm
|8st 11lbs
|-
|29/07/18
|Sapporo
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Firm
|8st 9lbs
|-
|31/03/18
|Meydan
|3/15
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Christophe-Patrice Lemaire
|29
|11/02/18
|Kyoto
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 206y
|Gd/sft
|8st 7lbs
|-
|12/11/17
|Kyoto
|12/18
|Flat
|1m 2f 206y
|Firm
|8st 7lbs
|-
|15/10/17
|Kyoto
|1/18
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/sft
|8st 9lbs
|-
|09/09/17
|Nakayama
|1/18
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Firm
|8st 7lbs
|Yasunari Iwata
|-
|13/08/17
|Sapporo
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|8st 3lbs
|Yasunari Iwata
|-
|21/05/17
|Tokyo
|4/18
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Firm
|8st 9lbs
|-
|07/05/17
|Kyoto
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Firm
|8st 7lbs
|Yasunari Iwata
|-
2. Lavender's Blue (Amanda Perrett/William Buick)
Japanese mare who took this contest 12 months ago and returned as good as ever after 4 months off when fading seventh to Nazeef in Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. This is a big ask, though.
Made up into a smart filly in 2019, landing Sandown Group 3, and not disgraced after 8 months off when fading seventh to Nazeef in Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. This is a big ask, though.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes
|7/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|6.7
|05/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|12.5
|31/08/19
|Sandown Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Jim Crowley
|22.95
|31/05/19
|Epsom Downs Oaks
|14/14
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|26
|18/05/19
|Newbury
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|7.24
|16/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|4.27
3. Magic Wand (Aidan O'Brien/Frankie Dettori)
Very smart mare who arrives on the back of a good fourth behind Ghaiyyath in the Eclipse at Sandown when ridden more patiently than usual. Solid contender back against her own sex.
Very smart mare who arrives on the back of a good fourth behind Ghaiyyath in the Eclipse at Sandown when ridden more patiently than usual. Solid contender back against her own sex.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Sandown Park
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|P. B. Beggy
|29
|13/06/20
|Curragh
|1/4
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|1.8
|29/02/20
|King Abdulaziz
|9/14
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Fast
|0
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|25/01/20
|Gulfstream Park
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 110y
|Firm
|0
|8st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|08/12/19
|Sha Tin
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|0
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|09/11/19
|Flemington
|1/16
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|05/11/19
|Flemington
|10/24
|Flat
|1m 7f 200y
|Soft
|8st 6lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|26/10/19
|Moonee Valley
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 31y
|Good
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|14/09/19
|Leopardstown
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|0
|9st 4lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|31.5
|10/08/19
|Arlington
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Firm
|0
|8st 11lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|-
|27/07/19
|Ascot King George
|11/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 4lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|74.86
|28/06/19
|Curragh
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|5.95
|18/06/19
|Ascot Wolferton Stakes
|2/16
|Flat
|1m 1f 212y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Ryan Moore
|6.2
|11/05/19
|Belmont Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Firm
|8st 4lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|-
|30/03/19
|Meydan
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 216y
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Ryan Moore
|6.19
|26/01/19
|Gulfstream Park
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 110y
|Gd/sft
|8st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|-
|03/11/18
|Churchill Downs
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.7
|07/10/18
|Longchamp
|2/15
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.93
|16/09/18
|Longchamp
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|-
|23/08/18
|York
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 12lbs
|Ryan Moore
|11.26
|21/07/18
|Curragh
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.95
4. Nazeef (John Gosden/Jim Crowley)
Most likeable filly who enhanced her fine strike rate with best run yet when winning Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket by neck from Billesdon Brook. Will be at least as effective at 10f, so good claims.
Most likeable filly who enhanced her fine strike rate with best run yet when winning Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket by neck from Billesdon Brook. Will be at least as effective at 10f, so good claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6.02
|16/06/20
|Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes
|1/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.8
|03/06/20
|Kempton Park
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Jim Crowley
|5.62
|21/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/4
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.53
|04/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/4
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.34
|27/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.69
|08/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|3/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Nicky Mackay
|15
5. Queen Power (Sir Michael Stoute/Silvestre De Sousa)
Landed 10f Newbury listed event last term and she shaped as though return to that trip would be ideal when third to Nazeef in Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. Smart but has fair bit to find.
Landed 10f Newbury listed event last term and she shaped as though return to that trip would be ideal when third to Nazeef in Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. Smart but has fair bit to find.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes
|3/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.66
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|6.96
|24/08/19
|Windsor
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.54
|20/06/19
|Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes
|4/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|7.45
|18/05/19
|Newbury
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|2.9
|01/05/19
|Ascot
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|2.52
|12/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Harry Bentley
|5.68
6. Fancy Blue (Donnacha O'Brien/Ryan Moore)
Hugely progressive filly who proved suited by the step up in trip when winning Prix de Diane at Chantilly by a head from Alpine Star. Earlier fine second in Irish 1000 Guineas. More to come so the one to beat.
Hugely progressive filly who proved suited by step up in trip when winning Prix de Diane at Chantilly by head from Alpine Star. Earlier fine 2nd in Irish 1000 Guineas. More to come so the one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Chantilly
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 97y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|13/06/20
|Curragh
|2/11
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|24.2
|13/10/19
|Curragh
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|5.7
|18/09/19
|Naas
|1/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|10.57
7. One Voice (Jessica Harrington/Tom Marquand)
Improving filly who landed Group 3 at Leopardstown before excellent fifth to Lemista in Group 2 at the Curragh when suffering very poor run. This is far tougher but she shouldn't be underestimated.
Improving filly who landed Group 3 at Leopardstown before excellent fifth to Lemista in Group 2 at the Curragh when suffering very poor run. This is far tougher but she shouldn't be underestimated.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/07/20
|Curragh
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|2.7
|21/06/20
|Leopardstown
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|4.5
|10/06/20
|Navan
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|4.49
|25/07/19
|Leopardstown
|1/14
|Flat
|7f 20y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Shane Foley
|3.05
|20/06/19
|Leopardstown
|2/7
|Flat
|7f 30y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Shane Foley
|9
Japanese mare who took this contest 12 months ago and returned as good as ever after 4 months off when 5l fifth of 7 to Ghaiyyath in Eclipse Stakes at Sandown. Much respected in her follow-up bid.