Tony Calvin: President can rule in big-field handicap



"HMS President finished second over course and distance here in August and then progressed to finish runner-up, off a 4lb higher mark than this, in the Mallard over an extended 1m6f at Doncaster.

"So, with good course form (also fourth over 1m2f here at Royal Ascot in 2020), an attractive mark (with Georgia Dobie taking off another 3lb), and a run under his belt, I'd be disappointed if this ground-versatile performer can't at least get in the first five."

No. 8 (7) Hms President (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Georgia Dobie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 88

Ryan Moore: United Nations has big chance in Derby trial

"Walk Of Stars arguably has the best form in here but my colt ran well for me at Epsom on his reappearance and plenty of ours have been improving for their first starts. He certainly shaped as if a step up from 1m2f would suit at Epsom, and of course his pedigree backs that up. He gets that here and he should go well, I'd have thought."

No. 3 (1) United Nations (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Kate Tracey: Chance a big priced runner in Ascot Heritage Handicap

"There is one horse I can't escape being too big a price to resist and that's Oo De Lally at 26.025/1 who runs for the Andrew Balding team. This four-year-old gelding is the only horse to fit nearly all the trends required for this race.

"Four-year-olds have a very good record in this race, winning five of the last six renewals. Horses rated between 100-104 should be high on the shortlist as should those who are ridden in mid-division. Middle to high draws have been the place to be in recent renewals. Having at least one run already in the season is an advantage with that run coming about three weeks prior to Ascot.."